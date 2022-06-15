Would you live near an industrial site in Charlotte if the price was right? Let us know.

Living in a city like Charlotte can be noisy.

There are interstates with loud traffic. Bars and nightclubs come with their own sounds. Trains rumble loudly by homes, blasting their horns as they skate through neighborhoods.

There’s also industrial sites, like the company called ADM that produces flour and animal feed at a large site near uptown. The round-the-clock operation can be noisy and dusty.

Now, a developer is proposing to build 82 townhomes on a 5-acre parcel close to the site. ADM worries that complaints from future residents could force it to relocate. The developer says buyers will know full well what they’re getting into.

What do you think? Would you choose to live near an industrial site if it meant being close to uptown and other popular spots if the home was affordable?

We want to know. Take our survey below.