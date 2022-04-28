Live Nation Is Offering $25 Tickets Next Week for Alicia Keys, Eric Church and Over 3,700 More Concerts

Alicia Keys, Eric Church, Shawn Mendes

If you want to see your favorite artists live in concert but don't want to empty your wallet, now's your chance.

On Thursday, Live Nation announced the 2022 iteration of its Concert Week, during which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North American venues this summer for just $25 — if they place orders between May 4 and May 10.

With acts spanning genres including country, pop, hip-hop, alternative, among others, and available shows taking place in venues ranging from small clubs to giant stadiums, Live Nation is offering options for every music lover during Concert Week.

Participating artists whose concert tickets will be available at the discounted rate include Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Ben Platt, Big Time Rush, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Duran Duran, Eric Church, HAIM, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas and many more.

Citi cardmembers and Rakuten members (who've signed up for the online commerce site before May 1) can access $25 concert tickets during a presale beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 8 a.m. ET, while general on-sale $25 Concert Week tickets will be available to anyone starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Don't waste any time though, because the offer ends Tuesday, May 10 — or whenever tickets available through the promotion sell out beforehand.

For the full list of artists participating in Live Nation's Concert Week as well as information on how to purchase tickets, go to https://www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek.