Live Nation Executive Theresa Velasquez Identified as Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse

An executive for global entertainment company Live Nation has been identified as one of the victims in the June 24 Surfside condo collapse in Florida.

Theresa Velasquez, 36, was listed as a victim of the collapse on Saturday in the Miami-Dade Police Department’s daily press release. The Miami-Dade PD noted that Velasquez’s body was recovered on July 8. According to the Miami Herald, Velasquez had arrived in Miami the night before the collapse to visit her parents, Julio and Angela Velasquez, who both also died in the collapse. They owned a condo on the third floor of Champlain Towers South, the Miami Herald states.

Velasquez was the senior vice president of strategic partners at Live Nation, working out of their Los Angeles office. According to her LinkedIn profile, Velasquez had been with the company for a little over six years.

“Our hearts break for the loss of our beloved Theresa Velasquez, her parents Angela and Julio, and everyone taken far too soon in the tragic accident in Surfside, FL,” Live Nation said in a statement to Variety. “Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women and the LGBTQIA+ community. We will always remember and honor the impact she made, and will miss her dearly.”

Before landing at Live Nation, Velasquez had worked for SFX Entertainment, Citigroup and Sony Music. She was also a DJ and the founder of label Audio4Play.

According to the latest update from Miami-Dade PD, 95 victims have been identified in the collapse so far, with 241 total people now accounted for. Rescue crews and medical examiners have been working for over three weeks now to recover and identify victims of the collapse.

