Live music is back! Here are the biggest acts coming to Colonial Life Arena and more
Musicians are hitting the road again after being forced to stop all touring activity last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID had a crippling effect on the economy, which also hammered music venues and artists who make a living on tour. But all that appears to be turning around and fans are ready for it.
In what are some of the first major shows back to South Carolina, The Beach Boys, Omarion, Ashanti, JoJo Siwa and Brian McKnight are just some of the big acts coming to Columbia over the next few months.
Here are a few of the major local concerts you can catch through the end of 2020:
Aug 14 — Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, City Girls, Blacc Zacc @ Colonial Life Arena | Tickets
Aug. 31 — Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops @ New Brookland Tavern | Tickets
Sept. 2 — Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires @ Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center | Tickets
Sept. 11 — Sublime w/ Rome, Dirty Heads @ Columbia Speedway Amphitheater | Tickets
Sept. 25 — Sister Hazel @ Irmo Okra Strut Festival | Tickets
Sept. 25 — P.O.D. @ The Senate | Tickets
Oct. 1 — Mike Love and The Beach Boys @ Township Auditorium | Tickets
Oct. 5 — Ziggy Marley @ Columbia Speedway Amphitheater | Tickets
Oct. 13 — Microwave @ New Brookland Tavern | Tickets
Oct. 15 — Mercy Me, Micah Tyler @ Colonial Life Arena | Tickets
Oct. 23 — Brian McKnight, Dru Hill, Keith Sweat — Colonial Life Arena | Tickets
Nov. 1 — TobyMac @ Koger Center for the Arts | Tickets
Nov. 11 — Ice Nine Kills @ The Senate | Tickets
Nov. 14 — Omarion, Ashanti, Lloyd, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, SouljaBoy, Pretty Ricky, Sammie @ Colonial Life Arena | Tickets
Nov. 18 — Tech N9ne @ The Senate | Tickets