Live music is back! Here are the biggest acts coming to Colonial Life Arena and more

Musicians are hitting the road again after being forced to stop all touring activity last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID had a crippling effect on the economy, which also hammered music venues and artists who make a living on tour. But all that appears to be turning around and fans are ready for it.

In what are some of the first major shows back to South Carolina, The Beach Boys, Omarion, Ashanti, JoJo Siwa and Brian McKnight are just some of the big acts coming to Columbia over the next few months.

Here are a few of the major local concerts you can catch through the end of 2020:

Aug 14 — Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, City Girls, Blacc Zacc @ Colonial Life Arena | Tickets

Aug. 31 — Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops @ New Brookland Tavern | Tickets

Sept. 2 — Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires @ Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center | Tickets

Sept. 11 — Sublime w/ Rome, Dirty Heads @ Columbia Speedway Amphitheater | Tickets

Sept. 25 — Sister Hazel @ Irmo Okra Strut Festival | Tickets

Sept. 25 — P.O.D. @ The Senate | Tickets

Oct. 1 — Mike Love and The Beach Boys @ Township Auditorium | Tickets

Oct. 5 — Ziggy Marley @ Columbia Speedway Amphitheater | Tickets

Oct. 13 — Microwave @ New Brookland Tavern | Tickets

Oct. 15 — Mercy Me, Micah Tyler @ Colonial Life Arena | Tickets

Oct. 23 — Brian McKnight, Dru Hill, Keith Sweat — Colonial Life Arena | Tickets

Nov. 1 — TobyMac @ Koger Center for the Arts | Tickets

Nov. 11 — Ice Nine Kills @ The Senate | Tickets

Nov. 14 — Omarion, Ashanti, Lloyd, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, SouljaBoy, Pretty Ricky, Sammie @ Colonial Life Arena | Tickets

Nov. 18 — Tech N9ne @ The Senate | Tickets