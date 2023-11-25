Live: More hostages expected to be freed as Gaza truce enters second day

Hamas fighters are set to release a new wave of hostages Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, officials said, offering hope to anguished families after seven weeks of war that have killed thousands of people. Israeli authorities said they had received a list of the hostages to be freed but did not provide numbers or the precise timing. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

If the live blog doesn't appear immediately, please refresh your page.

Key developments from Friday, November 24

Hamas on Friday released 13 Israelis from captivity in Gaza under the terms of a four-day ceasefire deal with Israel. An additional 10 Thai workers and a Filipino national captured in the October 7 Hamas attack were also released following negotiations brokered by Egypt.

Israel in turn freed 39 women and children from its prisons.

The truce came into effect Friday at 7am local time (5am GMT) with a temporary cessation of hostilities covering northern and southern Gaza.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, said the group is committed to the truce deal, which involves the release of 50 hostages in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli jails over the four-day period.

Read yesterday's blog here.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Hamas, Israel conduct hostage-for-prisoner swap on first day of temporary truce

What can we expect from the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza?

Veteran Israeli negotiator: 'There is a chance we can get out most of the hostages'