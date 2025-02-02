🔴 LIVE: Man Utd-Palace and Brentford-Spurs underway

Games today:

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

Arsenal v Manchester City

2025-02-02T14:01:05Z

KICK OFF!

We're underway at the Gtech and Old Trafford.

2025-02-02T13:56:52Z

Let's do some predictions for the two early games.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

United's home form has been incredibly poor this season, and it's hard to know how they'll turn up game to game, but they should get over the line against Palace. Just. United to win 2-1.

Brentford vs Tottenham

This feels like guaranteed chaos, as is so often the case at the Gtech Stadium. Both sides are bound to go for it, but Spurs' injuries and terrible form makes it hard to back anything but a first Bees' home win in this fixture in 77 years. Brentford to win 4-2.

2025-02-02T13:47:06Z

We'll find out in less than 15 minutes.

Judging by the warm-up, appears Mainoo may be up front.



It’s Mainoo between Amad + Garnacho, with Fernandes + Ugarte deeper vs the starting back-five where Mazraoui is right wing-back + Dalot left.



Finishing drills follow same pattern.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/bXNN8yTFvA — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) February 2, 2025

2025-02-02T13:39:02Z

Hákon Valdimarsson is in for the regular first-choice Mark Flekken, who misses out with a slight issue.

A big day for the Icelandic international.

2025-02-02T13:36:14Z

United are playing without a recognised striker today, a rather damning indictment of Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

But who will lead the line? Amad? Alejandro Garnacho? Bruno Fernandes? Anyone?

Amorim giving little away re who will lead the line: ‘It’s more understanding the opponent and our team, what is missing in this moment. Especially when you play system against system, it’s a game of tools. We will try to do different things to create more chances.’ #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) February 2, 2025

2025-02-02T13:20:13Z

The most poignant matchday in our calendar.



Paying tribute to those we lost in the Munich Air Disaster as we approach the 67th anniversary.#FlowersOfManchester 🌹 pic.twitter.com/mXWE0enCy1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2025

2025-02-02T13:13:04Z

Manchester United remarkably have yet to win back-to-back league games this season, but they will be up against it against Oliver Glasner's improving side.

Palace did the double over United last season, hammering them 4-0 at Selhurst Park after a 1-0 win at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign. There was a 0-0 draw in South London back in September while Erik ten Hag was still in charge.

A big test of Ruben Amorim's men awaits.

2025-02-02T13:09:59Z

With Radu Drăgușin out, and Micky van de Ven being managed after his own injury return, how Ange must wish he had his new defensive signing available today.

2025-02-02T13:02:23Z

Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven are at Old Trafford after completing their moves from Lecce and Arsenal respectively.

A warm Old Trafford welcome for Patrick and Ayden! 👋#MUFC || #MUNCRY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2025

2025-02-02T12:50:45Z

Can the Premier League's best strike partnership of Wissa and Mbeumo cause Spurs more problems today?

2025-02-02T12:47:27Z

TEAM NEWS!

Tottenham have stuck with the tried and trusted this afternoon for their trip to Brentford. The young heroes from midweek are back on the bench ...

2025-02-02T12:45:43Z

TEAM NEWS!

Here's the Man Utd XI for their clash with Crystal Palace ...

2025-02-02T12:31:20Z

Mohamed Salah was at his sensational best yesterday with this goal securing Liverpool's win over Bournemouth ...

Exquisite from Salah for his second ✨ #BOULIV pic.twitter.com/WP2FtZH1oE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2025

2025-02-02T12:29:27Z

What's everyone's prediction for the game later on then?

Another chapter in the Pep Guardiola 🆚 Mikel Arteta saga is about to be written...



What’s your prediction for #ARSMCI? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RuKYEvh5yQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 2, 2025

2025-02-02T12:25:54Z

In the meantime there's been some transfer news at Old Trafford with United signing Danish youngster Patrick Dorgu ...

BREAKING: Man United sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for £29.6m including add-ons 🚨🔴 pic.twitter.com/CGtuvwSUGL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 2, 2025

2025-02-02T12:25:12Z

Team news for those early kick offs between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, an Brentford and Spurs should be with us very soon.

2025-02-02T12:24:53Z

Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you all the action from this triumvirate of intriguing games.

2025-02-02T12:23:21Z

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our Premier League live blog on this super Sunday. We've got three games to enjoy with the headline attraction coming from north London as Arsenal host Manchester City.