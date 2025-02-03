🔴 LIVE: Aston Villa officially announce the loan capture of Marco Asensio

Aston Villa can now officially welcome Marco Asensio to Villa Park after securing his services on loan.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are approaching the finish line for in-demand striker Mathys Tel, having earlier had a bid of £70m for Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace turned down.

2025-02-03T18:39:20Z

2021: Wins eChampions League title as FIFA esports player

2025: Joins Lazio as pro player

What a journey!

Lazio have officially announced the signing of Oliver Provstgaard from Danish side Vejle, becoming the club's second signing on deadline day. #Lazio #Transfers #SerieA #Calcio pic.twitter.com/a486NdmUny — Football Italia (@footballitalia) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T18:33:26Z

Not long to wait now for the conclusion of a topsy-turvy saga.

Mathys Tel is about to be announced as a new Tottenham player [📸 @TheSecretScout_] pic.twitter.com/m4FnGt4350 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T18:29:21Z

Venezia have signed goalkeeper Ionuț Radu from Inter as they look to stay in Serie A this season.

2025-02-03T18:13:59Z

Milan's busy day shows no signs of slowing down.

Warren Bondo's agent is arriving at Casa Milan to seal the midfielder's move to the Rossoneri.



(Via @AntoVitiello)pic.twitter.com/HD0oJGEAMh — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T18:04:39Z

Hertha are holding onto their key man.

🚨👀 AC Milan and Porto held concrete negotiations today over a deal for Ibrahim #Maza.



Hertha’s top talent was on the radar, but a transfer failed.



No deal – Hertha wanted more than €20m and rejected all offers.@SkySportDE 🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/n10V3MoHb0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T17:56:07Z

Michael Carrick could be set to land a big deal before the deadline.

Middlesbrough have made an offer for Tyler Morton, the Liverpool midfielder. The fee could be significantly above £10 million depending on bonuses and add ons.

Morton - who was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen last summer - is keen for more regular football.

The two clubs have a good… — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T17:39:23Z

The Irish international has just recovered from a serious achilles injury, and will look for game time in Belgium.

Gavin Bazunu is flying to Belgium with a view to completing loan move to Standard Liege for rest of season



Had options around Europe. Ajax amongst those to enquire but looks 🇧🇪bound - connection with Liege sporting director Fergal Harkin (loan manager at Man City) a key factor — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T17:27:18Z

One of the very best from the MLS looks set for a move to LaLiga.

🇨🇴🟡 BREAKING: Real Betis are nearing a deal to sign Cucho Hernadnez from the Columbus Crew, per sources. @PSierraR first reported.



Cucho, 25, led Columbus to win MLS Cup in 2023, where he was named MVP of the final. He was 2nd in MVP voting last season https://t.co/WNrFpurHSE — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T17:24:56Z

Derby are staying busy late in the market, with one signing done and another still a possibility.

#dcfc transfer news - Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong will sign a new contract before joining Derby on loan for the season. Medical due to start shortly for the England under-18 international #efc. Derby still hopeful of signing a striker — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T16:54:07Z

Celtic look set to add the 32-year-old to their squad for the second half of the season.

UPDATE: Celtic have made a loan offer for Crystal Palace utility player Jeffrey Schlupp.



It’s understood a deal is close to being agreed by the clubs.#CelticFC #CPFC https://t.co/JxROggDDTw — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T16:50:07Z

Having spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Gala, it looks like Mario Lemina is on his way back to Istanbul.

🟡🔴🤝🏻 Mario Lemina will join Galatasaray on £2.5m deal from Wolves, green light from the player and here we go. pic.twitter.com/e7EaL2xUlG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T16:41:30Z

Roma look set to continue a busy deadline day with a third signing.

🚨🟡🔴 EXCLUSIVE: AS Roma in advanced talks for Lucas Gourna-Douath on loan deal with buy option from RB Salzburg.



Negotiations underway for the midfielder after signing Salah-Eddine and Nelsson on busy Deadline Day.



Talks are progressing, Salzburg sources reveal. pic.twitter.com/EcB8J85xQQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T16:35:35Z

Monaco have finally landed the experienced midfielder they have been chasing all window, and it's a former Libyan international.

Official | Moatasem Al-Musrati (28) has joined AS Monaco on loan from Besiktas. The Principality club have the option to make the move permanent for €8m at the end of the season. https://t.co/23KoLbUPdF — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T16:22:43Z

That's that for any hopes of Brighton landing Sunderland's star boy.

🚨⛔️ Sunderland turn down £13m package bid from Brighton for Tommy Watson, deal off.



Discussions also took place for Simon Adingra on loan as part of the deal but it won’t happen. pic.twitter.com/76uYEuxlLk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T16:19:46Z

Brexit means Brexit...but it looks like Juventus are set to seal a deal for the Newcastle man.

‼️Lloyd Kelly latest from @DiMarzio



-The English defender is a non-EU citizen, must obtain a visa for a work permit in Italy.



-At this time, the paperwork to obtain the visa is in progress.



-The bureaucratic issues are being resolved, therefore, Juve are proceeding towards… pic.twitter.com/ITZrnptVR4 — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T16:13:08Z

With the major u-turn in the Mathys Tel deal, could Spurs pull another one back from the brink?

Told Tottenham's bid to take Axel Disasi on loan has been resurrected but it will still need final agreement from the player #cfc #thfc https://t.co/5wXNdo177M — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T15:51:44Z

Despite the arrival of Evan Ferguson, West Ham are set for some deadline day frustration in their hopes of adding another forward.

West Ham’s proposed move for Lorient forward Eli Junior Kroupi has broken down. A £35m fee was agreed between the clubs, but the structure of the payments was the issue. #WHUFC #Lorient #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/umQBC4xleS — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T15:48:03Z

Nico González's Manchester City move is now nearing completion.

🚨 Nico Gonzalez undergoing medical in Portugal ahead of proposed #DeadlineDay move from Porto to Manchester City. Not fully done but #MCFC now closing in on #FCPorto midfielder; fee around €60m & long-term contract agreed for 23yo Spaniard @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/XBiHNoyMF8 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T15:38:24Z

DONE DEAL: Leipzig have beaten some stiff competition to secure the signature of Tidiam Gomis from Caen.

Französisches Top-Talent für RB Leipzig 📝



Wir verpflichten Tidiam #Gomis von @SMCaen 🇫🇷



Der französische U19-Nationalspieler hat bei den Roten Bullen einen Vertrag bis 2029 unterzeichnet und wird die Rückennummer 2⃣7⃣ tragen 🤝



Willkommen in Leipzig, Tidiam 🔴⚪️ — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T15:36:21Z

Not content with Santiago Giménez and João Félix, Milan look to add another attacking talent before the deadline.

🔴⚫️ AC Milan agree loan deal for Riccardo Sottil for initial loan fee plus €10m buy option clause not mandatory.



Sottil has already accepted, now up to Fiorentina decision.



Not linked with João Félix deal, already done. pic.twitter.com/2FthTgSru4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T15:25:50Z

DONE DEAL: Fiorentina have announced the signing of Nicolò Zaniolo, joining from Galatasaray after his Atalanta loan was cut short.

2025-02-03T15:18:18Z

Some more detail on Milan's acquisition of João Félix.

🚨 AC Milan reach verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign Joao Felix. #DeadlineDay deal for 25yo attacker straight loan, no buy option. Portugal forward’s full #CFC wages covered + #ACM to pay loan fee package worth €5.5m. W/ @JamesHorncastle @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/OnuoCDFVTH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T15:09:39Z

DONE DEAL: Scotland international Ryan Porteous has joined Preston on loan until the end of the season.

Welcome, Ryan! 👋



We're delighted the central defender has joined us on loan until the end of the season. 🤝#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T15:01:46Z

DONE DEAL: Rangers have secured the services of Dundee standout Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract, beating out competition from Aberdeen.

✍️ We are today delighted to announce the signing of Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract agreement from Dundee.



Lyall will join the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer.



Click to Read More 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T14:35:36Z

Borussia Dortmund's hopes of adding Rayan Cherki are now dead in the water.

🚨⚫️🟡 EXCL. CHERKI DEAL OFF! ❌



Rayan Cherki (21/🇫🇷) wird in diesem Transferfenster nicht zum #BVB wechseln. Die Dortmunder haben Abstand von einer Verpflichtung genommen.



Alles dazu, die Hintergründe, wann Dortmund geboten hat etc. gleich auf @SkySportNews @SkySportDE — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T14:31:11Z

A modern day legend is closing in on his comeback.

🚨 Sergio Ramos is having a medical at C.F. Monterrey, @marca report 😳🇲🇽



He's back 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LgRuOHLp6c — OneFootball (@OneFootball) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T14:23:52Z

Santiago Giménez won't be Milan's only attacking addition of deadline day. They are nearing a loan deal for João Félix from Chelsea.

Joao Felix will not be in the Chelsea squad tonight as AC Milan close in on loan deal - that will be the club's last international loan spot so Disasi will have to stay in the PL. #avfc and #thfc adamant they've moved on for now, but interest from elsewhere #cfc… — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T14:13:13Z

DONE DEAL: Milan have announced the signing of striker Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord in a deal worth €35m. He will wear the number 7 jersey.

2025-02-03T14:07:39Z

Manchester City's late pursuit of Nico González is set to be a success. He will provide much-needed midfield cover.

🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Nico González to Manchester City, here we go! 💣



New midfielder for Pep Guardiola as Man City will pay same amount as release clause worth €60m with different structure.



Nico, allowed to travel for medical and contract signing soon.



Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/bLcpUof9Tq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T14:05:07Z

DONE DEAL: Brighton striker Evan Ferguson will hope to reignite his career at West Ham, where he has been reunited with Graham Potter.

Enter Evan Ferguson ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/HFw1IIXz5O — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T14:01:51Z

A big twist this afternoon as it looks like Mathys Tel is Tottenham bound! He had been closely linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE | Mathys #Tel on his way to TOTTENHAM !!!



He wants to join @SpursOfficial now !!! @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/lt0Ib4jrs6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T13:37:31Z

After 18 years and a spell as Milan captain, Davide Calabria has left the club to join Bologna.

Ready for a new adventure in Rossoblù 👊#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/K48jvlkmRf — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) February 3, 2025

🙏 Grazie Davide. For 18 years, we have watched you grow from a young dreamer to an Italian Champion. Although we have now parted ways, our shared memories will always remain. ❤️🖤



🙏 Grazie Davide. Hai realizzato il tuo sogno di vestire la maglia che ami. 18 anni, dal settore… pic.twitter.com/6t60JANBQR — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T13:29:58Z

Some surprise news from the Midlands, where Wolves and Leicester are in talks over a potential centre-back swap deal.

Excl: #Wolves and #lcfc in talks over surprise swap deal including Conor Coady and Craig Dawson. Nothing agreed yet and discussions in early stages, but straight swap would see Coady move back to Wolves and Dawson join Leicester. Talks continuing — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T13:17:40Z

Marcus Rashford has taken Jhon Durán's vacated jersey at Aston Villa. A certain Spaniard to take the 10 later today?

Marcus Rashford — Villa's new no.9 👊 pic.twitter.com/vSjLJUGiY4 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T13:06:04Z

DONE DEAL: Atalanta have signed Austria international Stefan Posch from fellow Serie A side Bologna.

Stefan Posch è nerazzurro ⚫️🔵



Welcome to Bergamo, Stefan 💪🇦🇹#GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/dGDHf7vYMv — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T13:03:18Z

The pieces are falling into place for deadline day's busiest club, Aston Villa, to seal a deal for Marco Asensio.

🚨🟣🔵 Cher Ndour’s move to Fiorentina now allows Aston Villa to get Marco Asensio deal sealed.



All set for #AVFC next signing. pic.twitter.com/ODUlemPT95 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T12:57:35Z

Porto seem set to lose Nico González to Manchester City but their attempts to replace him are proving difficult.

❌ EXCL: Middlesbrough have rejected a second offer from Porto for midfielder Hayden Hackney.

🇵🇹 The Portuguese club made a verbal offer last week & have followed that up with a second attempt - in the shape of an official bid that Boro have rejected.

💴 We understand the… https://t.co/nRJdjNJuod — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T12:49:47Z

Two more names have emerged on Tottenham's list of targets as they look to add depth in the final third.

🚨🥇| Spurs have considered Aston Villa's Leon Bailey and Noah Okafor of AC Milan, although neither player is being actively pursued ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline.@Dan_KP pic.twitter.com/V8EjrbeRCr — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T12:40:14Z

Sunderland are poised to bag promising Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns on loan.

🚨 🩺 Jayden Danns has arrived in the North East for his Sunderland medical.



🇨🇮 Sunderland are also hoping to add Brighton’s Simon Adingra this Deadline Day… #SAFC https://t.co/mVUXABRZVu — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T12:36:01Z

Reports in Portugal suggest Manchester City are closing in on an agreement for Porto midfield Nico González, who has a €60m release clause.

🚨 Manchester City e FC Porto estão MAIS PRÓXIMOS de um acordo por Nico González, avança o @maisfutebol. pic.twitter.com/D4Gi7EHRTN — Diário de Transferências (@DTransferencias) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T12:24:54Z

Here's the latest on Axel Disasi, who also appears set to join Aston Villa.

🚨🔵🇫🇷 #PL |



❗️Axel Disasi won't join Spurs, 100%.



👀 Only wants Aston Villa since the beginninghttps://t.co/Xgg5KTCA4c pic.twitter.com/fPLOsu8Ll5 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T12:08:44Z

DONE DEAL: Dortmund have completed the signing of 22-year-old Swedish left-back Daniel Svensson on loan from Danish outfit Nordsjælland.

2025-02-03T12:01:41Z

Looks like Wolves are signing Burkinabé defender Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade. According to Wikipedia he's already a Wolves player!

🚨🐺 EXCL: Nasser Djiga, on his way for medicals as new Wolves player as fee has been agreed and player travelling now.



He’s together with his agent Marcel Veerman, ready to complete Wolves move. pic.twitter.com/jCXkQLdXTh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:57:57Z

Looks like Ipswich are signing a new goalkeeper from the Championship.

Ipswich and West Brom agree a £2m deal for goalkeeper Alex Palmer 🧤 pic.twitter.com/VKRjJz3TlQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:56:59Z

Here's a splash of cold water on rumours linking Chelsea with Gregor Kobel.

Chelsea are not exploring a deal for Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel despite links in Germany.❌ pic.twitter.com/MCv43dJ7bQ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:55:28Z

Some interesting detail on Tottenham's failed bid for Marc Guéhi.

Some more detail on Tottenham's bid for Marc Guehi: Told it was £55m up front plus significant add-ons that could have taken total amount to £70m. Key to point out that it was made before Spurs signed Kevin Danso... — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:51:49Z

It seems Rashford won't be the last arrival at Villa this window either, with former Real Madrid man Marco Asensio set to join on loan from PSG.

Marco Asensio will wear the number 21 for Aston Villa which has been vacant since Anwar El-Ghazi left the club. #AVFC | ✍️ @RomainCG75 pic.twitter.com/aatWc51CS3 — Aston Villa Statto (@AVFCStatto) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:50:05Z

ICYMI last night, Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season, having been frozen out at Manchester United. Here's his first interview as a Villa player.

🗣️ “It’s an ambitious time for this club and a great opportunity for me to join the team.”



Watch Marcus’ first interview since joining the Villa 📺 pic.twitter.com/hqG6rS59yZ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:39:16Z

Despite plenty of rumours over the last month, Christopher Nkunku looks to be staying put today.

Christopher Nkunku looks likely to stay at Chelsea today. No signs of movement from Manchester United — Jacob Steinberg 🎗️ (@JacobSteinberg) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:37:22Z

Neymar is back in Brazil now and is arriving for training in style... via helicopter.

Neymar chegou para o treino no CT Rei Pelé de helicóptero: pic.twitter.com/avnNclc2Ez — Gabriela Arantes Brino (@gabbsbrino) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:28:15Z

Another fine announcement, via Charlton, for their earlier acquisition of Alex Gilbert from Middlesbrough.

2025-02-03T11:19:37Z

Some strange decision making at Carlisle after a busy month.

Carlisle sack manager on deadline day after letting him make 12 January signingshttps://t.co/vLVdWbYozR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:14:44Z

Sunderland are setting out some tough terms if Brighton want to sign Tommy Watson today.

🚨 Exclusive: Sunderland will only allow Tommy Watson’s transfer to Brighton to proceed if Simon Adingra moves in opposite direction #safc



👇 Full details in LIVE blog…https://t.co/ZfOAtoL4CM — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:11:35Z

West Ham have given up hope of signing Celtic's Daniel Cummings today after another bid was turned down and are likely to sign him on a free this summer.

As it stands West Ham are likely to sign Celtic striker Daniel Cummings in the summer. Celtic unwilling to sell today #whufc — Jacob Steinberg 🎗️ (@JacobSteinberg) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:09:16Z

It has gone a little quiet lately on the Alejandro Garnacho front. But that could change before the close of play...

Alejandro Garnacho remains an active topic - still one to keep an eye on heading into the final hours of the transfer window. https://t.co/aYbslmbONs — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:05:00Z

DONE DEAL: Norwich City have signed Brighton centre-back Ruairi McConville on a deal until the summer of 2030.

We've completed the signing of central defender Ruairi McConville from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract 📝 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T11:00:55Z

James Ward-Prowse will return to West Ham for the second half of the season after his Nottingham Forest loan was cut short.

We can confirm that James Ward-Prowse has returned to West Ham United after a mutual agreement was reached between the two clubs.



Everyone at Forest thanks James for his professionalism and dedication during his time on Trentside and wish him well for the future. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9te0qgSYVi — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:56:42Z

Reports in France suggest Borussia Dortmund have had a substantial offer for Lyon's Rayan Cherki turned down.

Lyon have rejected a €22.5m offer from Borussia Dortmund for Rayan Cherki (21). (L'Éq)https://t.co/KrTeCa45HI — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:50:49Z

Manchester City remain in discussions with Porto over Nico González. What does he offer? His exploits recently won him the club's Player of the Month award...

Nico González foi o Melhor Médio de dezembro 🔵⚪#InvictosDeCoração pic.twitter.com/peZ119c9LI — FC Porto (@FCPorto) January 14, 2025

2025-02-03T10:44:01Z

It's been a busy last 24 hours or so at Villa Park but it seems that Axel Disasi will not be adding to the chaos.

🚨🇫🇷 At this time of Deadline Day, Aston Villa have stopped talks for Disasi, considering different options.



Disasi agreed terms with Villa last week but Chelsea still request higher fee due to direct UCL competition.



❗️ Chelsea accepted Spurs bid for Disasi, up to the player. pic.twitter.com/rTERNCanTD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:38:43Z

With their excellent Iling-Junior announcement, have Boro outdone Burnley's earlier effort for Marcus Edwards? Let us know below.

2025-02-03T10:33:26Z

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa have recalled Samuel Iling-Junior from Bologna and he has immediately been loaned back out to Middlesbrough.

2025-02-03T10:27:38Z

Crystal Palace have rejected a massive bid from Tottenham Hotspur for captain Marc Guéhi.

As reported by @David_Ornstein, understand that Crystal Palace have rejected a bid worth up to £70m from Tottenham for Marc Guehi. Told that Palace felt it was too late in the window for them to bring in a replacement — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:14:12Z

After an initial approach was rejected, West Ham have made a second bid for Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, who made his debut last week in the Champions League.

West Ham have made an improved offer for Celtic striker Daniel Cummings 💰 pic.twitter.com/BoDYIrjnlf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:12:54Z

DONE DEAL: Another exciting acquisition for Brighton.

Brighton confirm Stefanos Tzimas has joined from Nuremburg. Fee is €25m. The Greek striker will be loaned back to Nuremburg and join up with Brighton in the summer. Contract until June 2030.🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/IfkrQGqWBX — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:08:13Z

DONE DEAL: Bristol Rovers have signed Aston Villa's Sil Swinkels on loan.

Defender Sil Swinkels moves to Rovers on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa for the remainder of the 2024/25 season 🙌 — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:06:44Z

Of course, it would not be a Burnley transfer announcement on social media without a typically brilliant video to go with it!

Let them off the plane ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Yog9UPzSko — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:05:43Z

DONE DEAL: A statement signing from Burnley with the arrival of Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of forward Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP on loan until the end of the season 🤝



Welcome to Burnley, Marcus 🟣🔵 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T10:00:03Z

Wolves look likely to be busy today as they eye two potential arrivals.

Wolves have made an offer for Red Star Belgrade centre back Nasser Djiga 🚨



They have submitted a bid in the region of £10m for the Burkina Faso international 🇧🇫 #TDD pic.twitter.com/Um0QWibk9t — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T09:50:42Z

Chelsea have reportedly had an approach for another Manchester City academy product dismissed.

Chelsea’s approach for Nico O’Reilly was knocked back by #ManCity after they refused to agree on a buyback option being included for the midfielder.



[via @Jack_Gaughan] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T09:39:06Z

DONE DEAL: Charlton have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Gilbert on loan until the end of the season.

Good luck to Alex Gilbert who has joined @CAFCofficial on loan until the end of the season 💪 #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T09:35:06Z

Axel Disasi's likely move to Tottenham has now fallen through, with Aston Villa emerging as frontrunners for his signature.

Tottenham have pulled out of the running to sign Axel Disasi from Chelsea. Aston Villa now his most likely destination. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T09:34:07Z

As talks between Manchester City and Porto go on over a deal for Nico González, he is set to feature tonight as things stand.

#ManCity target, Nico Gonzalez is in the FC Porto matchday squad for tonight’s Liga Portugal fixture against Rio Ave. However, negotiations between @ManCity and Porto are continuing over a transfer.



[via @Record_Portugal] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T09:31:54Z

DONE DEAL: One in, one out for Leipzig this morning, with Andre Silva joining Werder Bremen on loan.

🚨Now official: André #Silva, new striker of @werderbremen ✔️



Loan until the end of the season. No option to buy.



News from Sunday, now official. 🏁🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/q7ztT4Lb2I — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T09:17:48Z

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa have announced an exit to kick things off on Monday, with Kosta Nedeljković moving to RB Leipzig.

Aston Villa can confirm that Kosta Nedeljković has joined RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/xs8icShHvj — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 3, 2025

2025-02-03T09:15:20Z

Some times for you to look out for today for transfer window closing times:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿/🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿/🇪🇸 00:00 CET

🇩🇪 18:00 CET

🇮🇹 20:00 CET

🇫🇷 23:00 CET

2025-02-03T09:07:27Z

What deals could join Rashford in going through today? Our friends at the Football Faithful have brought you a list of potential transfers to look out for.

2025-02-03T09:06:28Z

In case you missed it on Sunday night, Marcus Rashford has left Manchester United to join Aston Villa on loan.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/Zj9seYUIq0 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 2, 2025

2025-02-03T09:04:56Z

