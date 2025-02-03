Advertisement

🔴 LIVE: Aston Villa officially announce the loan capture of Marco Asensio

Follow along with transfer deadline day as we bring you all of the latest news, signings, and rumours before the window closes.

Aston Villa can now officially welcome Marco Asensio to Villa Park after securing his services on loan.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are approaching the finish line for in-demand striker Mathys Tel, having earlier had a bid of £70m for Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace turned down.

2025-02-03T18:39:20Z

2021: Wins eChampions League title as FIFA esports player

2025: Joins Lazio as pro player

What a journey!

2025-02-03T18:33:26Z

Not long to wait now for the conclusion of a topsy-turvy saga.

2025-02-03T18:29:21Z

Venezia have signed goalkeeper Ionuț Radu from Inter as they look to stay in Serie A this season.

2025-02-03T18:13:59Z

Milan's busy day shows no signs of slowing down.

2025-02-03T18:04:39Z

Hertha are holding onto their key man.

2025-02-03T17:56:07Z

Michael Carrick could be set to land a big deal before the deadline.

2025-02-03T17:39:23Z

The Irish international has just recovered from a serious achilles injury, and will look for game time in Belgium.

2025-02-03T17:27:18Z

One of the very best from the MLS looks set for a move to LaLiga.

2025-02-03T17:24:56Z

Derby are staying busy late in the market, with one signing done and another still a possibility.

2025-02-03T16:54:07Z

Celtic look set to add the 32-year-old to their squad for the second half of the season.

2025-02-03T16:50:07Z

Having spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Gala, it looks like Mario Lemina is on his way back to Istanbul.

2025-02-03T16:41:30Z

Roma look set to continue a busy deadline day with a third signing.

2025-02-03T16:35:35Z

Monaco have finally landed the experienced midfielder they have been chasing all window, and it's a former Libyan international.

2025-02-03T16:22:43Z

That's that for any hopes of Brighton landing Sunderland's star boy.

2025-02-03T16:19:46Z

Brexit means Brexit...but it looks like Juventus are set to seal a deal for the Newcastle man.

2025-02-03T16:13:08Z

With the major u-turn in the Mathys Tel deal, could Spurs pull another one back from the brink?

2025-02-03T15:51:44Z

Despite the arrival of Evan Ferguson, West Ham are set for some deadline day frustration in their hopes of adding another forward.

2025-02-03T15:48:03Z

Nico González's Manchester City move is now nearing completion.

2025-02-03T15:38:24Z

DONE DEAL: Leipzig have beaten some stiff competition to secure the signature of Tidiam Gomis from Caen.

2025-02-03T15:36:21Z

Not content with Santiago Giménez and João Félix, Milan look to add another attacking talent before the deadline.

2025-02-03T15:25:50Z

DONE DEAL: Fiorentina have announced the signing of Nicolò Zaniolo, joining from Galatasaray after his Atalanta loan was cut short.

2025-02-03T15:18:18Z

Some more detail on Milan's acquisition of João Félix.

2025-02-03T15:09:39Z

DONE DEAL: Scotland international Ryan Porteous has joined Preston on loan until the end of the season.

2025-02-03T15:01:46Z

DONE DEAL: Rangers have secured the services of Dundee standout Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract, beating out competition from Aberdeen.

2025-02-03T14:35:36Z

Borussia Dortmund's hopes of adding Rayan Cherki are now dead in the water.

2025-02-03T14:31:11Z

A modern day legend is closing in on his comeback.

2025-02-03T14:23:52Z

Santiago Giménez won't be Milan's only attacking addition of deadline day. They are nearing a loan deal for João Félix from Chelsea.

2025-02-03T14:13:13Z

DONE DEAL: Milan have announced the signing of striker Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord in a deal worth €35m. He will wear the number 7 jersey.

2025-02-03T14:07:39Z

Manchester City's late pursuit of Nico González is set to be a success. He will provide much-needed midfield cover.

2025-02-03T14:05:07Z

DONE DEAL: Brighton striker Evan Ferguson will hope to reignite his career at West Ham, where he has been reunited with Graham Potter.

2025-02-03T14:01:51Z

A big twist this afternoon as it looks like Mathys Tel is Tottenham bound! He had been closely linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

2025-02-03T13:37:31Z

After 18 years and a spell as Milan captain, Davide Calabria has left the club to join Bologna.

2025-02-03T13:29:58Z

Some surprise news from the Midlands, where Wolves and Leicester are in talks over a potential centre-back swap deal.

2025-02-03T13:17:40Z

Marcus Rashford has taken Jhon Durán's vacated jersey at Aston Villa. A certain Spaniard to take the 10 later today?

2025-02-03T13:06:04Z

DONE DEAL: Atalanta have signed Austria international Stefan Posch from fellow Serie A side Bologna.

2025-02-03T13:03:18Z

The pieces are falling into place for deadline day's busiest club, Aston Villa, to seal a deal for Marco Asensio.

2025-02-03T12:57:35Z

Porto seem set to lose Nico González to Manchester City but their attempts to replace him are proving difficult.

2025-02-03T12:49:47Z

Two more names have emerged on Tottenham's list of targets as they look to add depth in the final third.

2025-02-03T12:40:14Z

Sunderland are poised to bag promising Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns on loan.

2025-02-03T12:36:01Z

Reports in Portugal suggest Manchester City are closing in on an agreement for Porto midfield Nico González, who has a €60m release clause.

2025-02-03T12:24:54Z

Here's the latest on Axel Disasi, who also appears set to join Aston Villa.

2025-02-03T12:08:44Z

DONE DEAL: Dortmund have completed the signing of 22-year-old Swedish left-back Daniel Svensson on loan from Danish outfit Nordsjælland.

2025-02-03T12:01:41Z

Looks like Wolves are signing Burkinabé defender Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade. According to Wikipedia he's already a Wolves player!

2025-02-03T11:57:57Z

Looks like Ipswich are signing a new goalkeeper from the Championship.

2025-02-03T11:56:59Z

Here's a splash of cold water on rumours linking Chelsea with Gregor Kobel.

2025-02-03T11:55:28Z

Some interesting detail on Tottenham's failed bid for Marc Guéhi.

2025-02-03T11:51:49Z

It seems Rashford won't be the last arrival at Villa this window either, with former Real Madrid man Marco Asensio set to join on loan from PSG.

2025-02-03T11:50:05Z

ICYMI last night, Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season, having been frozen out at Manchester United. Here's his first interview as a Villa player.

2025-02-03T11:39:16Z

Despite plenty of rumours over the last month, Christopher Nkunku looks to be staying put today.

2025-02-03T11:37:22Z

Neymar is back in Brazil now and is arriving for training in style... via helicopter.

2025-02-03T11:28:15Z

Another fine announcement, via Charlton, for their earlier acquisition of Alex Gilbert from Middlesbrough.

2025-02-03T11:19:37Z

Some strange decision making at Carlisle after a busy month.

2025-02-03T11:14:44Z

Sunderland are setting out some tough terms if Brighton want to sign Tommy Watson today.

2025-02-03T11:11:35Z

West Ham have given up hope of signing Celtic's Daniel Cummings today after another bid was turned down and are likely to sign him on a free this summer.

2025-02-03T11:09:16Z

It has gone a little quiet lately on the Alejandro Garnacho front. But that could change before the close of play...

2025-02-03T11:05:00Z

DONE DEAL: Norwich City have signed Brighton centre-back Ruairi McConville on a deal until the summer of 2030.

2025-02-03T11:00:55Z

James Ward-Prowse will return to West Ham for the second half of the season after his Nottingham Forest loan was cut short.

2025-02-03T10:56:42Z

Reports in France suggest Borussia Dortmund have had a substantial offer for Lyon's Rayan Cherki turned down.

2025-02-03T10:50:49Z

Manchester City remain in discussions with Porto over Nico González. What does he offer? His exploits recently won him the club's Player of the Month award...

2025-02-03T10:44:01Z

It's been a busy last 24 hours or so at Villa Park but it seems that Axel Disasi will not be adding to the chaos.

2025-02-03T10:38:43Z

With their excellent Iling-Junior announcement, have Boro outdone Burnley's earlier effort for Marcus Edwards? Let us know below.

2025-02-03T10:33:26Z

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa have recalled Samuel Iling-Junior from Bologna and he has immediately been loaned back out to Middlesbrough.

2025-02-03T10:27:38Z

Crystal Palace have rejected a massive bid from Tottenham Hotspur for captain Marc Guéhi.

2025-02-03T10:14:12Z

After an initial approach was rejected, West Ham have made a second bid for Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, who made his debut last week in the Champions League.

2025-02-03T10:12:54Z

DONE DEAL: Another exciting acquisition for Brighton.

2025-02-03T10:08:13Z

DONE DEAL: Bristol Rovers have signed Aston Villa's Sil Swinkels on loan.

2025-02-03T10:06:44Z

Of course, it would not be a Burnley transfer announcement on social media without a typically brilliant video to go with it!

2025-02-03T10:05:43Z

DONE DEAL: A statement signing from Burnley with the arrival of Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP.

2025-02-03T10:00:03Z

Wolves look likely to be busy today as they eye two potential arrivals.

2025-02-03T09:50:42Z

Chelsea have reportedly had an approach for another Manchester City academy product dismissed.

2025-02-03T09:39:06Z

DONE DEAL: Charlton have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Gilbert on loan until the end of the season.

2025-02-03T09:35:06Z

Axel Disasi's likely move to Tottenham has now fallen through, with Aston Villa emerging as frontrunners for his signature.

2025-02-03T09:34:07Z

As talks between Manchester City and Porto go on over a deal for Nico González, he is set to feature tonight as things stand.

2025-02-03T09:31:54Z

DONE DEAL: One in, one out for Leipzig this morning, with Andre Silva joining Werder Bremen on loan.

2025-02-03T09:17:48Z

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa have announced an exit to kick things off on Monday, with Kosta Nedeljković moving to RB Leipzig.

2025-02-03T09:15:20Z

Some times for you to look out for today for transfer window closing times:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿/🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿/🇪🇸 00:00 CET

🇩🇪 18:00 CET

🇮🇹 20:00 CET

🇫🇷 23:00 CET

2025-02-03T09:07:27Z

What deals could join Rashford in going through today? Our friends at the Football Faithful have brought you a list of potential transfers to look out for.

2025-02-03T09:06:28Z

In case you missed it on Sunday night, Marcus Rashford has left Manchester United to join Aston Villa on loan.

2025-02-03T09:04:56Z

Welcome to OneFootball's live coverage of transfer deadline day! We will keep you up to date with all of the latest news as it happens.