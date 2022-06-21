LIVE: All the latest news from the rail strikes

Rail passengers are braced for days of travel chaos as union members begin to strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out.

London Underground workers are also taking action on Tuesday, while RMT members will also strike on Thursday and Saturday. Knock-on delays and disruption are expected on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

It is thought to be the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the railways for a generation.

8.25am

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said new laws to allow flexible workers, including agency staff, to cover for those on strike could be introduced within months.

He told LBC radio: “We are going to change the law to ensure there can be much more flexibility, the law which is sometimes referred to as agency is actually more about transferability.

“That sort of modernisation can be achieved, if we can’t get it by agreement with the unions, by changing the law. And we will change the law in rapid order in the next month or two to ensure that transferable skills are allowed.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch outside Euston station in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Shapps accused RMT leader Mick Lynch of wanting to transform himself into one of the “1970s union barons”.

He told LBC radio: “I can see what’s happening here, their leader says he is nostalgic for the days of union powers and he’s determined to turn himself back into one of those 1970s union barons.”

8.15am

Only a fifth of trains are running, half of lines are closed, and the network will be shut down at 6.30pm.

8.10am

A usually busy Dover Priory Railway Station is deserted this morning.

There’s a picket of around 20 people in Dover, home of the RMT Union, and so far a small number of commuters have walked up to the station before turning around and leaving.

The picket line outside Dover Priory Station (Gareth Fuller/PA)

7.58am

The National Rail Enquiries website has stopped working.

Passengers attempting to use the service to find out what trains are running during the rail strike are being shown a message stating: “500 Internal Server Error”.

Story continues

7.54am

At Birmingham New Street and Euston in London, the stations were quieter than a usual Tuesday morning rush.

Passengers at Birmingham New Street station (Jacob King/PA)

Euston station in London on Tuesday morning (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

7.42am

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the industrial action on the railways is “taking us back to the bad old days of union strikes” as he vowed to “push on with these reforms anyway”.

He told Sky News: “I hear the unions say it’s about pay, it’s about job cuts, in fact there’s a pay offer on the table and the job cuts are by and large voluntary.

“So it’s unnecessary, it’s taking us back to the bad old days of union strikes and they’ve walked away now from the negotiations saying they’re going to strike and calling off any chance of a resolution.”

7.30am

Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day on Tuesday, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places such as Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.

Striking rail staff form a picket line at Nottingham Train Station (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Last-ditch talks fail

Talks were held late into Monday night but the row remained deadlocked, with all sides blaming each other for the lack of progress.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Network Rail had offered a 2% pay rise with the possibility of a further 1% later, dependent on efficiency savings, but he added this came with unacceptable conditions for workers to accept job cuts and changes to working practices.

The Department for Transport disputed Mr Lynch’s claims on rail funding and job cuts, insisting the Government is not slashing £4 billion from the network, pointing instead to a significant loss in revenue as fewer people travel by rail post-pandemic.

Impact

🚂 Please remember to check your last train! On strike days, there's a very limited service running on lines that are open from around 07:30 until 18:30. 🕡 You will need to have finished your journey by 18:30. Find out more info – https://t.co/J29niIOr7H pic.twitter.com/v4R4FEQ3YW — Network Rail (@networkrail) June 20, 2022

With normal services running on so few lines, there are expected to be major disruptions for commuters, students sitting their GCSE and A-level exams, and later in the week music fans hoping to go to the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset.

Footfall is expected to drop by 9.3% across all retail destinations next week, but high streets will see 10% fewer shoppers and shopping centres will receive 13% fewer visitors, according to analysts Springboard.

Government involvement

Boris Johnson is set to call for a “sensible compromise” to shield rail passengers while accusing unions of “driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers”, while also hitting businesses across the country.

The Prime Minister is expected to argue ahead of a Cabinet meeting this morning that unions are “harming the very people they claim to be helping”.

On Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended his lack of intervention in the talks, saying the Government is “not the employer” and it is for the train operating companies, Network Rail and the unions to come to an agreement.