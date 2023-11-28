Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 230 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 11:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 11:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event impacts 200 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 10:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 11:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Southwest Boulevard between Southwest Boulevard and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-35 South closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-35 South between exit 2A and exit 2W.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:02 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:46 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1:43 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:56 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 11:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 540 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 9:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 9:55 p.m.

Park Avenue closed in Kansas City until Dec. 22

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza and K-7/Exit 224.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 1:51 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3 p.m.

Kansas City: Winchester Avenue closed

There is a road closure on Winchester Avenue between Manchester Trafficway and I-70 West.

The event affects 890 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 310 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 12:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:08 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Booth Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Booth Avenue between exit 8B and I-435 North.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 1:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:44 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-470

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The warning was issued at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:28 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 1:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:40 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 170 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 7:42 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 10:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 0.52 miles.

The warning was released on Monday at 7:42 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:36 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between I-670/I-70 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 4:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 1:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:56 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 1:32 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.50 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:32 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 12:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:52 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 1:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 2:04 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.