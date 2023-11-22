Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: South 24th Street closed

There is a road closure on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The event impacts 830 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 8:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event affects 240 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:03 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 650 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event affects 290 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road between West 119th Street and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:57 p.m.

Crash report: I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-29/I-35 between Levee Road/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:42 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:35 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:11 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 10:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:15 p.m.

Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 7:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 740 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:03 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between The Paseo/Exit 3 and Benton Boulevard/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 11:32 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 11:32 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:18 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60 and MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61.

The event affects 540 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 7:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-50/Exit 71 and 103rd Streetreet/104th Street.

The warning was issued at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between US-71 South and I-435 South.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The event affects 310 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-50/Exit 71 and 103rd Streetreet/104th Street.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:11 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event affects 410 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 7:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 and Swartz Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:42 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 East between exit 3A and exit 3B.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:59 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Liberty Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Liberty Street between Wyoming Street exit 1B and I-670 West.

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:24 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 9:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 14.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 7:39 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 0.71 miles.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 2:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:58 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 10:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 11:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 210 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 9:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:03 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 7:59 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:04 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 between 155th Street and MO-150.

The event affects 280 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 11:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between 39th Street and US-71 (Kansas City).

The event affects 330 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Grandview: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-40/US-71 between Main Street and Harry South Truman Drive.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:21 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 2:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 250 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 1:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between MO-150 and 140th Street.

The event affects 480 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between MO-150 and 140th Street.

The event affects 90 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:36 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 10:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

