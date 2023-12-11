Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 4:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 6:03 p.m.

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 12:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:48 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:24 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:14 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 9:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:31 p.m. on Sunday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 1:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:17 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 1:24 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 7:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 8:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 2:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 2:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 2:53 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Oak Grove Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Oak Grove Road between Shawnee Drive exit 1C and I-635 South.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 8:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 9:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670

There is a crash on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 12:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:36 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 6:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 0.50 miles.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 4:54 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 5:09 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:23 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 59th Street and East 55th Street.

The event affects 50 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 5:15 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 5:27 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 59th Street and East 55th Street.

The event affects 160 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 4:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:36 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:47 p.m.

