Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Crash report: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 6:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 6:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on November 12th at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 4:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on November 12th at 4:45 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 170 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 1:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 1:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-70' on November 12th at 1:39 p.m.

I-70: bridge closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

A bridge is closed on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

The event impacts 0.46 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 10:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70: bridge closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2' on November 12th at 12:09 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 9:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on November 12th at 9:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Woodend Road/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 3:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on November 12th at 4:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-29/US-71 (Kansas City) (East) and Cookingham Drive/Exit 36.

The event affects 500 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 3:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 4:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 3:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 4:03 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Raytown Road

There has been a crash on Raytown Road between exit 4 and I-470 East.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 5:21 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 5:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Raytown Road' on November 12th at 5:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 3:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 4:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between I-470 West and I-435 North.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 3:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City' on November 12th at 4:09 p.m.

Warning: Crash on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a crash on the U. S. Highway 71 between I-470 West and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 3:52 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 4:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 4:03 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 9:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 9:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 9:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 4:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 4:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Paseo Boulevard and US-24/Independence Avenue.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 4:18 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 11:52 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 12:33 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 0.79 miles.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 12th at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:36 a.m. on Sunday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 1:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Shawnee' on November 12th at 1:09 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 27th Street and The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 5:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 6:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 6:03 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South

A bridge is closed on West 5th Street in Kansas City between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South

The event impacts 920 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 2:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South' on November 12th at 2:15 p.m.

