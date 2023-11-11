Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road between West 119th Street and I-35 North.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 11:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe' on November 10th at 11:19 p.m.

Delaware Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Delaware Street between Independence Avenue and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Delaware Street closed in Kansas City' on November 10th at 10:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB).

The event impacts 560 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 8:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 9:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-29/US-71/Exit 8 and MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:59 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 9:25 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on November 10th at 8:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on November 10th at 7:31 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There has been a crash on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 6:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 10th at 6:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-670

There has been a crash on eastbound I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-670' on November 10th at 5:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 10th at 4:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 130 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 10th at 3:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 640 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 12:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on November 10th at 12:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street between West Pennway Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:26 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street in Kansas City' on November 10th at 12:38 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

I-70: bridge closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

A bridge is closed on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

The event impacts 880 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 10:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70: bridge closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2' on November 10th at 10:49 p.m.

Kansas City: I-35 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-35 between Paseo Boulevard and I-70/US-40/US-71.

The report was issued Friday at 10:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-35 temporarily closed' on November 10th at 10:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event affects 210 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 7:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 8:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway between I-70 West and East 12th Street.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City' on November 10th at 7:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North 75th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North 75th Street between exit 414 and I-70 West.

The event affects 960 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:32 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on North 75th Street in Kansas City' on November 10th at 7:37 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:34 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 5:49 p.m.

Kansas City: Brooklyn Avenue closed

There is a road closure on Brooklyn Avenue between East 13th Street and I-70 West.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 12:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Brooklyn Avenue closed' on November 10th at 4:01 p.m.

Kansas City: East 14th Street closed

The road is closed between I-70 West and East 12th Street in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:45 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: East 14th Street closed' on November 10th at 3:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event affects 250 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 1:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 1 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 1:14 p.m.

East 14th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on East 14th Street between I-70 West and East 12th Street.

The event affects 730 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 12:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'East 14th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on November 10th at 12:32 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 550 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 9:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 9:31 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71

There has been a crash on I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The warning was issued at 8:42 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71' on November 10th at 8:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The event affects 810 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 6:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 590 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on November 10th at 6:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:16 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 5:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 3:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 2:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event affects 430 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 2:38 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event affects 460 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 6:55 p.m.

Crash report: I-470

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:52 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-470' on November 10th at 6:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: View High Drive

There has been a crash on View High Drive between exit 5 and I-470 East.

The report was issued Friday at 5:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: View High Drive' on November 10th at 5:43 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event affects 0.77 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 5:37 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

A crash has been reported on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 0.75 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:52 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit' on November 10th at 5:31 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 0.78 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 4:13 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 0.85 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 3:52 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470' on November 10th at 4:01 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 640 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 4:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on November 10th at 5:37 p.m.

Crash reported on Merriam Drive in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Merriam Drive between Merriam Drive and I-635 South.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:50 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on Merriam Drive in Overland Park' on November 10th at 2:56 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The event affects 360 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 11:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street in Kansas City' on November 10th at 11:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 14th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 14th Street between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:49 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 14th Street in Kansas City' on November 10th at 8:25 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 80 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670' on November 10th at 6:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 5:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 5:13 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

I-70 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2.

The incident was reported Friday at 11:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70 closed in Kansas City' on November 11th at 12:01 a.m.

Kansas City: I-35 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-35 between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-35 temporarily closed' on November 10th at 11:43 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 5:06 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on November 10th at 6:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 5:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435' on November 10th at 6:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:26 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 4:37 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on November 10th at 7:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on November 10th at 5:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:43 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on November 10th at 4:49 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.92 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 10th at 4:25 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 50 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:19 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-635' on November 10th at 3:32 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and 135th Street on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.74 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 10th at 2:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 12:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 11:59 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on November 10th at 12:14 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Meyer Boulevard and East 63rd Street.

The report was issued Friday at 10:18 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 10:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Harry South Truman Drive and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The event affects 50 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 9:31 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 9:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on November 10th at 9:43 p.m.

Warning in Grandview: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-40/US-71 between 155th Street and MO-150.

The event affects 210 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:54 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Grandview: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71' on November 10th at 6:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South

A bridge is closed on West 5th Street in Kansas City between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South

The event impacts 920 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South' on November 10th at 10:25 p.m.

US-169 North: bridge closed between exit 2C and West Sixth Street

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City between exit 2C and West Sixth Street

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 North: bridge closed between exit 2C and West Sixth Street' on November 10th at 10:25 p.m.

West 6th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Beardsley Road and US-169 South in Kansas City.

The event affects 630 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 6th Street closed in Kansas City' on November 10th at 10:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between Englewood Road and 68th Street.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 4 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on November 10th at 4:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 10th at 3:38 p.m.

US-169 North closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-169 North between Kaw and Broadway Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 3:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 North closed in Kansas City' on November 10th at 3:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 1:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 10th at 1:20 p.m.

