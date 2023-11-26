Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event affects 430 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:03 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 26th at 12:04 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 10:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 11:16 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event affects 0.86 miles.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:14 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on November 25th at 10:11 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-291/Exit 17.

The event affects 0.86 miles.

The warning was issued at 9:32 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 9:50 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The impacted road section is 0.80 miles long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on November 25th at 9:43 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

Story continues

The impacted road section is 0.85 miles long.

The report was issued Saturday at 9:09 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 9:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Crash report: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 10:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-70' on November 25th at 11:36 p.m.

Lane on I-70 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and 57th Street/Exit 417 on westbound I-70.

The warning was issued Saturday at 8 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-70 closed in Kansas City' on November 25th at 11 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 0.70 miles.

The incident was reported Saturday at 10:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 10:53 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 10:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 10:39 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 9:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 9:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 7:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 7:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 63A and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 5:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 6:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 6:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 5:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 5:43 p.m.

Park Avenue closed in Kansas City until Dec. 22

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Park Avenue closed in Kansas City until Dec. 22' on November 25th at 5:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event affects 600 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 3:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 3:15 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 11:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 11:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 11:50 p.m.

Crash reported on U.S. 50 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on U.S. 50 between Overland Parkway and I-435 East.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 8:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on U.S. 50 in Overland Park' on November 25th at 9:50 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29 between Cookingham Drive/Exit 13 and I-435/Exit 14.

The report was issued Saturday at 9:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 9:43 p.m.

Crash update: I-435/I-29

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-435/I-29 between I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 9:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435/I-29' on November 25th at 9:43 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The warning was issued at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on November 25th at 9:37 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-435/I-29

A crash has been reported on I-435/I-29 between Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15 and I-435 (Kansas City) (West)/I-29.

The warning was released on Saturday at 9:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-435/I-29' on November 25th at 9:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The event affects 710 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 12:56 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Platte City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between I-435/Exit 17 and MO-92/Exit 18.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Platte City' on November 25th at 1:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between 87th Street exit 3 and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 1:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Lenexa' on November 25th at 1:11 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470

There has been a crash on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 11:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470' on November 25th at 11:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 30 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 4:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 4:50 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 10:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 11:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on westbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 11:08 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-670 between Central Avenue/Exit 1A and Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The event affects 480 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 10:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 10:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 10:46 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 10:39 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Central Avenue/Exit 1A and Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 10:39 p.m.

Crash update: I-670

There has been a crash on eastbound I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event impacts 210 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 10:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-670' on November 25th at 10:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Central Avenue/Exit 1A and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The report was issued Saturday at 10:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 10:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-670 East between exit 420B and Genesee Street exit 1B.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 3:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City' on November 25th at 3:21 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

US-169 North: bridge closed between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport

The event impacts 560 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 1:45 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 North: bridge closed between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport' on November 25th at 11:36 p.m.

US-169 South: bridge closed between MO-9 and I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between MO-9 and I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24

The impacted road section is 2.18 miles long.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:21 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South: bridge closed between MO-9 and I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24' on November 25th at 11:08 p.m.

US-169 North temporarily closed in North Kansas City until Oct. 14

There is a road closure on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and MO-9.

The event affects 2.71 miles.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:45 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 North temporarily closed in North Kansas City until Oct. 14' on November 25th at 11:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 6:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 6:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 6:37 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 4:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 5:07 p.m.

I-35 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2 and 12th Street/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The report was issued Saturday at 4:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-35 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on November 25th at 4:56 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between I-70/US-40/Exit 420 and Merriam Lane on southbound US-69.

The event affects 3.00 miles.

The report was issued Saturday at 8 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 12:03 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Kansas City' on November 26th at 12:04 a.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 6.76 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:03 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 26th at 12:04 a.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between I-35 (Kansas City) (South) and I-70/US-40/Exit 420 on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.96 miles long.

The warning was issued at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 12:03 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Kansas City' on November 26th at 12:04 a.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 87th Street and I-35.

The event affects 0.48 miles.

The report was issued Saturday at 10:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-69' on November 25th at 11:36 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street.

The event affects 0.88 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 10:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on November 25th at 11:16 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.50 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 25th at 11 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:30 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on November 25th at 10:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 8:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 10:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 1:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 1:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley' on November 25th at 1:16 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 10:37 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-40/US-71' on November 25th at 10:53 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 8:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71' on November 25th at 8:37 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 3:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-40/US-71' on November 25th at 4:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 3:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 3:27 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on US-169 between Englewood Road and 68th Street.

The event affects 410 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 11:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 11:36 p.m.

North Kansas City: US-169 temporarily closed until Oct. 14

The road is closed between The Downtown Airport and MO-9 in North Kansas City.

The event affects 1.16 miles.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:45 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'North Kansas City: US-169 temporarily closed until Oct. 14' on November 25th at 11:36 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 6:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 25th at 6:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between 68th Street and Barry Road.

The impacted road section is 820 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 12:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on November 25th at 1:11 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.