Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 8:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 8:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event affects 260 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:51 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and Bedford Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 520 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 7:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:34 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Jefferson Street closed

The road is closed between I-35 South and Summit Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 230 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:09 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:59 p.m.

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Summit Street and I-35 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11:46 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:24 p.m.

Interstate 435 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Interstate 435 between exit 12 and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 9:51 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:18 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike between I-70 exit 4B and I-635 South.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 10:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 8:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 8:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event affects 630 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between Truman Road and I-70/I-670.

The event affects 100 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:39 p.m.

Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 310 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

There has been a crash on southbound I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 90 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:27 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 0.72 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:52 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue between East Front Street and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 6:39 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:51 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

There is a crash on I-435 between MO-152/Exit 49 and Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 6:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 and Donahoo Road/Exit 16.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 5:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 470 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 150 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 11:17 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event affects 310 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 1:17 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-50/Exit 71 and 103rd Streetreet/104th Street.

The event affects 480 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 10:47 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 11:50 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 460 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 11:50 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:06 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 8:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 10:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 8:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:24 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:57 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event affects 170 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12 and US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:34 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event affects 0.78 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:57 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 8:46 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:23 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:33 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:54 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A crash has been reported on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:45 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 3:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:58 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: US-169 South closed

The road is closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 1:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:22 p.m.

