Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 530 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 11:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 7th at 11:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 470 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 10:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 11:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 7th at 11:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 430 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 7th at 7:24 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 660 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 6:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 7th at 6:48 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:34 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on November 7th at 6:48 p.m.

Warning in Shawnee: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:16 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Shawnee: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on November 7th at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on November 7th at 4:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam' on November 7th at 4:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between MO-152/Exit 16 and MO-291/Exit 17.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on November 7th at 4:42 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670

There is a crash on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event impacts 40 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670' on November 7th at 4:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2 and 12th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 4:18 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 5 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 11:17 p.m.

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22' on November 7th at 9:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event affects 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on November 7th at 9:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 8 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 8 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 7:13 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 7:24 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 between Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB) and I-70 (East)/US-40/US-71/Exit 2M-2North.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670' on November 7th at 6:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 6:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 11:20 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 2 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North 110th Street in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on North 110th Street between 110th Street exit 410 and I-70 East.

The event affects 110 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on North 110th Street in Edwardsville' on November 7th at 1:54 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between Armour Road and I-435 South.

The event affects 700 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 11:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Randolph' on November 7th at 11:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway between exit 51 and I-435 South.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 8:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway in Kansas City' on November 7th at 8:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 6:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-10/Exit 1 and 95th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 4:34 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on November 7th at 4:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 4 p.m.

Highway 169 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between L. P. Cookingham Drive and I-435 East in Kansas City.

The event impacts 0.55 miles.

The report was issued Tuesday at 1:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Highway 169 closed in Kansas City' on November 7th at 3:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 3:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event affects 610 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on November 7th at 3:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 108th Street/Exit 46 and 96th Street/Exit 47.

The event affects 400 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 1:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 2:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on November 7th at 2:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on November 7th at 1:36 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 100 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:03 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 5:06 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-635

There has been a crash on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 370 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-635' on November 7th at 7 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 6 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 160 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 5:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between MO-9/Exit 11 and I-29/US-71/Exit 12.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on November 7th at 2:06 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

West 13th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-670 West and West 12th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 7:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 13th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on November 7th at 7:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 7:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 590 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:06 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 5:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 1:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 3:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 3:18 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between MO-283/Exit 1 and US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 8:06 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Mission

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 7:16 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Mission' on November 7th at 7:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:52 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 7:30 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.45 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 7th at 7:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between College Boulevard and I-435.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on November 7th at 6:36 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

There is a crash on eastbound I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 150 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-70' on November 7th at 6:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.50 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 7th at 4:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 2:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 2:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Overland Park' on November 7th at 2:24 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.62 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 7th at 2:18 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 7th at 12:18 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The event affects 230 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:23 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 8:36 p.m.

U. S. Highway 71 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between exit 71B and US-71 North in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'U. S. Highway 71 closed in Kansas City' on November 7th at 8:06 p.m.

Kansas City: U. S. Highway 71 closed

There is a road closure on U. S. Highway 71 between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 6:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: U. S. Highway 71 closed' on November 7th at 7:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71' on November 7th at 4:30 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 59th Street and East 55th Street.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71' on November 7th at 3:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 7th at 3 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event impacts 760 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West' on November 7th at 12:48 p.m.

Beardsley Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Beardsley Road and US-169 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 990 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Beardsley Road closed in Kansas City' on November 7th at 12:24 p.m.

