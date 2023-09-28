Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Mission Road temporarily closed

The road is closed between Southwest Boulevard and I-35 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 0.46 miles long.

The warning was issued at 8:39 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 8:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:39 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event affects 590 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 650 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:49 p.m.

Warning in Olathe: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 1:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event affects 340 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:07 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 0.88 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 1:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:31 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event affects 430 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 4:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:49 p.m.

Incident on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and I-70 (East)/US-40/US-71/Exit 2M-2North.

The event affects 0.72 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 3:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m.

Incident on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 0.50 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 3:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m.

Incident on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70/I-35 between I-70 (Kansas City) (West)/I-35 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 3:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:59 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event affects 460 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 2:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 12:56 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event affects 630 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 550 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 12:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:01 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Donahoo Road/Exit 16 and K-5/Exit 18.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 3:49 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike between exit 411A and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 790 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5:46 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:49 p.m.

Rowland Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-435 South and North 107th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 720 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:55 p.m.

Georgia Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between North 107th Street and I-435 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 720 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 490 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 104th Terrace in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on West 104th Terrace between exit 75A and I-435 East.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 1:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-470

There has been a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:13 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 940 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Charlotte Street

A crash has been reported on Charlotte Street between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 6:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:37 p.m.

Incident on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-670 East between exit 2M and exit 3B.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 3:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 8:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 580 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m.

Kansas City: US-169 South closed

There is a road closure on US-169 South between MO-9 and I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24.

The impacted road section is 2.21 miles long.

The warning was issued at 6:21 a.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:31 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.58 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 6:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:25 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 2.64 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There has been a crash on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:19 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:19 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 11:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The impacted road section is 780 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:37 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

US-169 North: bridge closed between exit 2C and West Sixth Street

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City between exit 2C and West Sixth Street

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 8:01 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event affects 220 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: US-169 North temporarily closed

The road is closed between Kaw and Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m.

Beardsley Road temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Beardsley Road and US-169 North.

The impacted road section is 990 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 12:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:49 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.