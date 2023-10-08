Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 570 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 6:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 7:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on October 7th at 7:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 6:08 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35' on October 7th at 6:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 3:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 7th at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and Bedford Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 580 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 6:17 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on October 7th at 3:41 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a crash on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on October 7th at 3:04 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

Story continues

The event impacts 130 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 8:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 9:17 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Van Brunt Boulevard

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Van Brunt Boulevard between exit 6 and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 780 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 8:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 8:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Van Brunt Boulevard' on October 7th at 8:41 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 0.68 miles.

The warning was issued at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70' on October 7th at 8:35 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670

There has been a crash on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and I-70 (East)/US-40/US-71/Exit 2M-2North.

The event affects 0.66 miles.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 7:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670' on October 7th at 7:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:28 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 7:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 3:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 4:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 390 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:44 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 3:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 3:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and I-635/Exit 418.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 2:58 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 11:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:05 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 8th at 12:05 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 3:29 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

A crash has been reported on northbound I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 2:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 2:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on October 7th at 2:22 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 230 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 5:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-635' on October 7th at 5:23 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670 East

There has been a crash on I-670 East between exit 2M and exit 3A.

The impacted road section is 260 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670 East' on October 7th at 7:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Washington Street closed until Oct. 30

There is a road closure on Washington Street between exit 2U and I-670 West.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:12 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Washington Street closed until Oct. 30' on October 7th at 6:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Washington Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Washington Street between exit 2U and I-670 East.

The impacted road section is 810 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Washington Street in Kansas City' on October 7th at 5:47 p.m.

Kansas City: West 13th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between West 12th Street and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 3:32 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 13th Street temporarily closed' on October 7th at 3:35 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 11:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 580 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 11:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35

A crash has been reported on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 0.75 miles.

The report was issued Saturday at 6:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35' on October 7th at 6:47 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 50 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 7th at 11:23 p.m.

US-69 North closed in Overland Park

The road is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

The event affects 970 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 North closed in Overland Park' on October 7th at 9:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.50 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 7th at 6:23 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 7th at 4:23 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound US-69

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 between I-435 and 103rd Street.

The event affects 250 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound US-69' on October 7th at 2:34 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on October 7th at 7:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-40/US-71' on October 7th at 5:35 p.m.

U. S. Highway 71 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on U. S. Highway 71 between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 4:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'U. S. Highway 71 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 7th at 4:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 4:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City' on October 7th at 4:53 p.m.

U. S. Highway 71 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on U. S. Highway 71 between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 4:19 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'U. S. Highway 71 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 7th at 4:41 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on October 7th at 7:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom.