Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 10:50 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 11:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 10:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 5:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 2:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 2:31 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:03 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:13 a.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 7:43 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 7:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:07 p.m.

I-70: bridge closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

A bridge is closed on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 4:50 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 6:01 p.m.

I-70 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-635/Exit 418 and 57th Street/Exit 417 in Kansas City.

The event impacts 0.61 miles.

The warning was released on Sunday at 5:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:19 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 0.67 miles.

The warning was issued at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 5:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event affects 340 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:55 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Benton Boulevard/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 1.07 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 12:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 12:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 260 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 12:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:31 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Booth Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Booth Avenue between exit 8B and I-435 North.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 5:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 6:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 7:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 12:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:19 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 400 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 12:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:43 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard between exit 2T and I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 7:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 120 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 12:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:55 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:55 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 11:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:49 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 10:13 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.64 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 10:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 1:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:07 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between I-670/I-70 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 2:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:07 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 27th Street and The Paseo.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 6:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 6:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between US-56/Swope Parkway and Brush Creek Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 6:10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 6:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:13 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 12:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 2:01 p.m.

