Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 8:36 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:31 p.m.

Gardner: US-56 East closed

The road is closed between West 175th Street and I-35 North in Gardner.

The impacted road section is 0.47 miles long.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:04 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 0.71 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:11 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between I-35 and MO-1/Davidson Road/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Parvin Road/Exit 8 and I-29 & I-35 Junction (North).

The event impacts 60 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:55 p.m.

Crash update: I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 560 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:06 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:19 p.m.

Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between West Pennway Street and I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:36 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:54 p.m.

Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 North and West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:04 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:49 p.m.

West 25 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between West Pennway Street and I-35 North.

The event affects 330 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:43 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:22 a.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:43 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 71 and I-49 South.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:12 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:19 a.m.

Kansas City: Harry Darby Memorial Highway closed

There is a road closure on Harry Darby Memorial Highway between exit 4A and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:05 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:07 a.m.

Kansas City: Harry Darby Memorial Highway temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Harry Darby Memorial Highway between I-70 exit 4B and I-70 West.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 11:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:49 p.m.

I-70 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:19 p.m.

I-70: bridge closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

A bridge is closed on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

The event impacts 880 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:19 p.m.

Kansas City: Kaw Drive closed

There is a road closure at Kaw Drive and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 0.45 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 200 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 740 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event affects 670 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:55 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

There is a crash on eastbound I-70 between 78th Street/Exit 414 and Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415.

The event affects 520 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:56 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:25 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:54 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 104th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on West 104th Street between exit 75A and I-435 East.

The event affects 200 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:01 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 8:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:19 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive between exit 5 and I-470 East.

The impacted road section is 280 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 5:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 930 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:43 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 260 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 7:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway between I-635 exit 231A and I-635 North.

The event affects 620 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 7:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:37 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 190 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:59 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:07 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 160 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:47 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:54 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.59 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:19 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Merriam

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:51 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:09 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:09 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:43 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:25 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:55 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 0.89 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-435 and 103rd Street.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:37 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 590 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:49 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 240 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The warning was issued at 12:17 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:25 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:34 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 North between 75th Street and East Gregory Boulevard.

The event affects 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 1:54 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The warning was issued at 12:24 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:31 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Beardsley Road temporarily closed

There is a road closure at Beardsley Road and US-169 North.

The event impacts 990 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:19 p.m.

