Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB).

The event impacts 80 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:33 p.m. on Sunday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on October 15th at 9:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 510 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 7:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 15th at 7:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The event affects 940 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City' on October 15th at 5:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 490 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 1:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 15th at 2:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road between West 119th Street and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 12:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe' on October 15th at 2:10 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 8:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 9:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event affects 290 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 7:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 7:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event impacts 680 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 3:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 4:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North 57 Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North 57 Street between exit 417 and I-70 West.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 3:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 3:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on North 57 Street in Kansas City' on October 15th at 3:46 p.m.

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22' on October 15th at 3:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 19th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 19th Street between Indiana Avenue / East 19th Street and I-70 East.

The event affects 350 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 12:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 19th Street in Kansas City' on October 15th at 1:10 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 5:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 6:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 0.79 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 5:49 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 6:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 6:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 3:53 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 4:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Enterprise Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Enterprise Drive between Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 2:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Enterprise Drive in Kansas City' on October 15th at 2:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 240 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 12:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 1:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 1:04 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and 38th Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 3:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 4:16 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-670

There is a crash on eastbound I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 330 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 1:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 1:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-670' on October 15th at 1:40 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 690 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:08 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 11:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 15th at 11:34 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 8:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 15th at 9:04 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 8:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 15th at 8:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 3:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 4:28 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Central Avenue and I-670/I-70/US-40 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 11:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 15th at 11:52 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.88 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 11:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 15th at 11:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 2:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on October 15th at 3:04 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The warning was issued at 6:43 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 7:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 7:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between The Downtown Airport and MO-9.

The event affects 0.86 miles.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 8:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 8:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/Exit 234 and Eaton Street/Exit 235.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 1:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 15th at 1:28 p.m.

