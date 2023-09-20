Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 25 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between West Pennway Street and I-35 North.

The event affects 330 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 25 Street closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 11:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road between West 119th Street and I-35 North.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 5:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe' on September 19th at 11:38 p.m.

West 25 Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between Summit Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 11:20 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 11:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 25 Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 11:02 p.m.

Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 North and West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:04 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 10:56 p.m.

West 25 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between Summit Street and I-35 South.

The event affects 160 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:04 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 25 Street closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 10:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

Story continues

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 10:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on September 19th at 10:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-29/I-35' on September 19th at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 4:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on September 19th at 4:08 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:52 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 11:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville' on September 19th at 11:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 7:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 9:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 9:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 7:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 9:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 7:02 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-435

There has been a crash on southbound I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 0.69 miles.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:39 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-435' on September 19th at 5:38 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

There is a crash on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 0.73 miles long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:39 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound I-435' on September 19th at 5:02 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and I-70 (East)/US-40/US-71/Exit 2M-2North.

The event impacts 0.67 miles.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 4:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 4:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on September 19th at 4:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 60 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 12:50 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event affects 450 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 9:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 9:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-152/Exit 49 and Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 8:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 9:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 7:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 7:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 400 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 6:50 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 between Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15 and I-435 (Kansas City) (West)/I-29.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 5:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 108th Street/Exit 46 and 96th Street/Exit 47.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 5:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 5:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 4:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 1:56 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 12:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 1:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on September 19th at 1:56 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-470' on September 19th at 12:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between I-49 North and I-470 East.

The event affects 150 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 12:50 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on September 19th at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Southwest Boulevard temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Southwest Boulevard and I-670 East.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Southwest Boulevard temporarily closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 3:44 p.m.

Kansas City: Wyandotte Street closed

There is a road closure on Wyandotte Street between I-670 East and Southwest Boulevard.

The event affects 260 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Wyandotte Street closed' on September 19th at 3:38 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 12:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 5:26 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and Blue Valley Parkway on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.21 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:02 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on September 20th at 12:02 a.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.62 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on September 19th at 9:02 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-169

There is a crash on US-169 between NW Briarcliff Parkway and US-69/Vivion Road.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-169' on September 19th at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.64 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on September 19th at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:06 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on September 19th at 5:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley' on September 19th at 4:38 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event affects 0.82 miles.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on September 19th at 4:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 1:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam' on September 19th at 1:20 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 63rd Street and East 59th Street.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 8:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 9:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The event affects 150 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 3:44 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-169 South in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 South between exit 215 and K-7 / South Harrison Street.

The event affects 490 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound US-169 South in Olathe' on September 19th at 8:08 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-169 between The Downtown Airport and MO-9.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 7:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: US-169 South temporarily closed

The road is closed between Broadway Boulevard South and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event impacts 810 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7:36 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: US-169 South temporarily closed' on September 19th at 5:38 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.