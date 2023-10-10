Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Delaware Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Delaware Street between Independence Avenue and I-35 South.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:11 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Delaware Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 9th at 9:10 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 7:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 7:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on October 9th at 7:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 6:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 9th at 6:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 9th at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 5:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 9th at 5:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Parvin Road/Exit 8 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

Story continues

The event impacts 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on October 9th at 3:10 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 210 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:46 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 9th at 2:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 11:09 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 9th at 1:16 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 10:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 10:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22' on October 9th at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The event affects 150 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 5:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 5:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2 and I-70 (Kansas City) (East)/I-35.

The event affects 290 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 4:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 4:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Van Brunt Boulevard between exit 6 and I-70 East.

The event affects 780 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City' on October 9th at 4:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:55 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 4:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 39th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 39th Street between Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 9 and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 39th Street in Kansas City' on October 9th at 3:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 1:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 410 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 12:52 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-10/Exit 1 and 95th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 8:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on October 9th at 11:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 9:43 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 9:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 9:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:57 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on October 9th at 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City: North Manchester Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure on North Manchester Avenue between I-435 North and NE Tullis Drive.

The impacted road section is 780 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: North Manchester Avenue temporarily closed' on October 9th at 6:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 73 Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 73 Street between Gregory Boulevard exit 67 and I-435 North.

The event affects 940 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 6:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 73 Street in Kansas City' on October 9th at 6:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 610 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 5:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 6:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 and Donahoo Road/Exit 16.

The event affects 480 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 5:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Donahoo Road/Exit 16 and K-5/Exit 18.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 5:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 5:22 p.m.

Kansas City: Interstate 435 temporarily closed

The road is closed between NW Arrowhead Trafficway and I-435 East in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Interstate 435 temporarily closed' on October 9th at 3:04 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard between Blue Ridge Boulevard exit 2 and I-470 West.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City' on October 9th at 2:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 1:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 1:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 1:40 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Overland Park: Purple Heart Trail temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Purple Heart Trail between I-635 exit 231A and I-635 North.

The event impacts 800 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 6:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Overland Park: Purple Heart Trail temporarily closed' on October 9th at 9:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 5:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 5:07 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 5:40 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-670 East and Southwest Boulevard / West 19th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 4:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 9th at 4:40 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:49 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 7:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 9th at 7:34 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:32 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 9th at 6:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 110 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:41 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 5:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 4:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 4:52 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

There is a crash on I-635 between US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635' on October 9th at 4:04 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 9th at 12:28 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between I-35/Exit 52 and US-69/Exit 52.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 10:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on October 9th at 11:22 p.m.

West 135th Street closed in Overland Park

The road is closed at West 135th Street and US-69 South in Overland Park.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 9:59 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 9:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 135th Street closed in Overland Park' on October 9th at 9:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 9:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on October 9th at 9:28 p.m.

US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Central Avenue and I-670/I-70/US-40 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 9:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 9:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 9th at 9:04 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.53 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 8:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 9th at 8:10 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The impacted road section is 0.85 miles long.

The warning was issued at 7:23 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on October 9th at 7:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event affects 250 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 4:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on October 9th at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.08 miles long.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 9th at 5:04 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There has been a crash on northbound I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The incident was reported Monday at 4:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on October 9th at 4:22 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Riverside

There is a crash on US-69 between I-635 and MO-9.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:18 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Riverside' on October 9th at 3:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on October 9th at 12:52 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 11:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 11:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 8:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 9:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 9:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between The Paseo and 22nd Street.

The event affects 420 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 7:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on October 9th at 4:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 1:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on October 9th at 1:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The report was issued Monday at 12:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 1:16 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 6:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on October 9th at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/Exit 234 and Eaton Street/Exit 235.

The event affects 50 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:21 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 12:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 9th at 12:58 p.m.

US-169 South closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-169 South between West Fifth Street and I-70 West.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 9 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South closed in Kansas City' on October 9th at 12:34 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.