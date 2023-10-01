Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 10:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:03 a.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There has been a crash on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 830 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:57 p.m.

Warning: Crash on South 24th Street in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 3:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 510 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 1:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB) and I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event impacts 180 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 4:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

Story continues

The event affects 100 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Parvin Road/Exit 8 and I-29 & I-35 Junction (North).

The impacted road section is 50 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 12:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Gardner

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 12:20 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

I-70: bridge closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

A bridge is closed on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

The event impacts 0.50 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 11:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:51 p.m.

I-70: bridge closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 11:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 11:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB) and I-70 (East)/US-40/US-71/Exit 2M-2North.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 11:01 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 540 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 7:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

South 18th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on South 18th Street between the 18th Southtreet Expressway South and I-70 West.

The warning was issued at 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:02 p.m.

South 18th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:33 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 8:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash in Kansas City

There has been a crash in Kansas City between Park Drive and I-70 East.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Reports of a crash in Kansas City

Crash report: I-70

There is a crash on eastbound I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 0.79 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 500 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 4:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

Montgall Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between East 147th Street / East 14th St and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:33 p.m.

Montgall Avenue closed in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 3:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 190 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 600 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 1:08 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 11:57 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Interstate 435 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Interstate 435 between NW Arrowhead Trafficway and I-435 East.

The report was issued Saturday at 9:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:33 p.m.

Interstate 435 closed in Kansas City

Georgia Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between North 107th Ter and I-435 South in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:33 p.m.

Georgia Avenue closed in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 and Donahoo Road/Exit 16.

The event affects 140 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 7:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 8:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

Rowland Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-435 South and North 107th Ter in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Rowland Avenue closed in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 5:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

Broken down vehicle on Holiday Drive in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on Holiday Drive between Holliday Drive and I-435 South.

The warning was issued at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Holiday Drive in Shawnee

Broken down vehicle on West 104th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on West 104th Street between exit 75A and I-435 East.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 104th Street in Kansas City

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event affects 540 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 4:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

A crash has been reported on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:09 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 1:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670

There has been a crash on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 5:39 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:51 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 10:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on East 9th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 9th Street between Admiral Boulevard exit 2H and US-24 East.

The event affects 270 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 8:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 9th Street in Kansas City

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Ruby Avenue and Steele Road on southbound US-69.

The warning was issued at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 12:15 a.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Kansas City

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 11:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

Lane on US-69 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between K-32/Kansas Avenue and Steele Road on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.10 miles.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 8 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Kansas City

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and Blue Valley Parkway on southbound US-69.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.61 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9:14 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

Overland Park: Craig Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Craig Street between US-69 South and West 135th Street.

The warning was released on Saturday at 6:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 8:44 p.m.

Overland Park: Craig Street temporarily closed

Reports of a crash on northbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The warning was issued at 5:58 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:57 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound US-69

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 2.07 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between MO-283/Exit 1 and US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 11:34 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 6:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

