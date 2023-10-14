Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 6:39 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 0.92 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:21 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on October 13th at 5:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 5:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on October 13th at 5:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:50 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Story continues

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 13th at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Cambridge Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Cambridge Drive between I-35 South and East Cambridge Circle Drive.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Cambridge Drive in Kansas City' on October 13th at 4:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail between exit 1A and I-35 South.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Overland Park' on October 13th at 3:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam' on October 13th at 3:09 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:09 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22' on October 14th at 12:09 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between U P RR Service Road/Exit 421 and I-670/I-70.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 8:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 18th Street/Exit 4 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and 27th Street/Exit 5.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 2:39 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 11:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 11:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 11:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-435/Exit 59 and Topping Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 670 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:34 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Road closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 5:03 p.m.

Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Topping Avenue and I-435/Exit 59 in Kansas City.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:59 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Road closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 4:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:08 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 1:15 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard between exit 2T and I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:03 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City' on October 13th at 1:15 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 580 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 9:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:45 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 14th at 12:45 a.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 690 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 9:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 9:15 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 8:07 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 8:09 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 7:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-70/US-40/US-71 and US-24/Independence Avenue.

The event affects 30 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 6:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 4:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-70/US-40/US-71 and US-24/Independence Avenue.

The event impacts 80 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 12:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 1:03 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: South 7th Street closed

The road is closed between South Seventh Street Trafficway and US-69 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 9:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: South 7th Street closed' on October 13th at 9:51 p.m.

US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Central Avenue and I-670/I-70/US-40 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 9:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 9:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 9:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-635 and MO-9.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Riverside' on October 13th at 8:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.64 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 13th at 7:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.56 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 13th at 6:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.92 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 13th at 6:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 5:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley' on October 13th at 5:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on October 13th at 4:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:02 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on October 13th at 2:45 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71 and US-71 North.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City' on October 13th at 11:33 p.m.

I-40/US-71 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between 85th Street and 75th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-40/US-71 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 9:57 p.m.

I-40/US-71 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between 85th Street and 75th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 0.60 miles long.

The report was issued Friday at 8:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-40/US-71 closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 9:39 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A crash has been reported on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 8:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71' on October 13th at 8:45 p.m.

I-40/US-71 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-40/US-71 closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 8:15 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71 North

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-71 North between 85th Street and East Meyer Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 0.74 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-71 North' on October 13th at 7:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 800 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:12 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 3:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between North Cass Parkway and MO-58.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton' on October 13th at 3:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 3:03 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event affects 650 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 13th at 8:09 p.m.

US-169 North: bridge closed between exit 2C and West Sixth Street

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City between exit 2C and West Sixth Street

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:03 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 North: bridge closed between exit 2C and West Sixth Street' on October 13th at 6:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 6:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 4:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 6:21 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on October 13th at 6:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 13th at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event affects 160 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:07 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 13th at 4:45 p.m.

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event affects 760 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 12:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West' on October 13th at 1:27 p.m.

