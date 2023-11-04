Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:07 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam' on November 3rd at 11:32 p.m.

West 17 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 17 Street between Beardsley Road and I-35 South.

The event impacts 930 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 9:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 17 Street closed in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 9:02 p.m.

West 17 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 17 Street between Beardsley Road and I-35 South.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 8:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 17 Street closed in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 8:32 p.m.

Jarboe Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-35 South and Beardsley Road in Kansas City.

The event affects 280 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 8:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jarboe Street closed in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 8:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 590 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on November 3rd at 7:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South Lone Elm Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Lone Elm Road between South Lone Elm Road and I-35 South.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:37 p.m.

Story continues

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South Lone Elm Road in Olathe' on November 3rd at 7:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 660 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 3rd at 7:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Gardner Road/Exit 207 and US-56/175th Street/Exit 210.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Gardner' on November 3rd at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 3rd at 5:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 3rd at 5:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 3rd at 4:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway between I-35 North and Lenexa.

The impacted road section is 30 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway in Lenexa' on November 3rd at 4:38 p.m.

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 3:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35' on November 3rd at 3:44 p.m.

Summit Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Summit Street between West 25th Street and I-35 South.

The event affects 310 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Summit Street closed in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 2:15 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 between exit 71 and I-49 South.

The event impacts 180 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 4:56 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 11:20 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event affects 0.74 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 9:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70' on November 3rd at 10:38 p.m.

I-70 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between The Paseo/Exit 3 and Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 260 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 9:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 10:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70 closed in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 10:26 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 0.79 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 9:16 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on November 3rd at 10:08 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Prospect Avenue/Exit 3 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 9:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 9:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70' on November 3rd at 9:26 p.m.

Crash report: I-70/I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-70/I-35 between West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2 and I-70 (Kansas City) (East)/I-35.

The event affects 290 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7:03 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-70/I-35' on November 3rd at 7:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on November 3rd at 6:02 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and The Paseo/Exit 3.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:39 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 5:56 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-435 between Woodland Avenue/Exit 42 and MO-291/Cookingham Drive/Exit 45.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 9:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 9:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 9:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60 and MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61.

The event affects 600 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 7:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 7:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on November 3rd at 6:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 3:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 6:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and US-71/Exit 71.

The event impacts 0.87 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound I-435' on November 3rd at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 11:36 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 1:45 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 4:50 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on the U. S. Highway 71

A crash has been reported on the U. S. Highway 71 between I-49 North and I-470 East.

The event affects 0.68 miles.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on the U. S. Highway 71' on November 3rd at 4:08 p.m.

Crash update: U. S. Highway 71

A crash has been reported on the U. S. Highway 71 between I-49 North and I-470 East.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 3:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: U. S. Highway 71' on November 3rd at 3:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event impacts 880 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 3:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 410 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 2:39 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on Shawnee Drive

There is a crash on Shawnee Drive between Shawnee Drive exit 1C and I-635 South.

The event impacts 720 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on Shawnee Drive' on November 3rd at 7:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: West 13th Street closed

The road is closed between West 12th Street and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:07 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 13th Street closed' on November 3rd at 11:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Central Avenue/Exit 1A and Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 7:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event affects 160 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670' on November 3rd at 4:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Central Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Central Street between West Truman Road and I-670 East.

The event affects 40 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:21 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Central Street in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 1:33 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 9:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 9:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 and 38th Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 0.85 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635' on November 3rd at 5:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-70/US-40/US-71 and US-24/Independence Avenue.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 11:55 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 2:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 1:45 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.53 miles long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 3rd at 5:50 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.70 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 3rd at 1:51 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 3:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton' on November 3rd at 2:15 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71

There has been a crash on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 1:30 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71' on November 3rd at 1:45 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 and Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 7:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 and Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 7:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 7:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 390 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:33 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South temporarily closed in Kansas City' on November 3rd at 4:26 p.m.

