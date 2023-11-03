Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 11:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 570 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 350 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 4:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event affects 0.82 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:04 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:53 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 3:30 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:52 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event affects 0.75 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 3:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 1:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:46 p.m.

Kansas City: West 25 Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between West 25th Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 1:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:28 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle in Kansas City between Park Drive and I-70 West.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 11:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Truman Road between exit 3A and I-70 East.

The event affects 370 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 11:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 540 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 3:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:34 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event affects 0.79 miles.

The report was issued Thursday at 12:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 12:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between Armour Road and I-435 South.

The event affects 700 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 10:40 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:51 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-435 between 108th Street/Exit 46 and 96th Street/Exit 47.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:51 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border and Wornall Road/Exit 75.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:39 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 1:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 12:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 11:51 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:04 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 East between exit 420B and Genesee Street exit 1B.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 310 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 5:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 9:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Wyandotte Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Wyandotte Street between Southwest Boulevard and I-670 East.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 3:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 10:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 590 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 12:15 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:52 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 11:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:33 p.m.

Overland Park: Craig Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between US-69 South and West 135th Street in Overland Park.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 8:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: US-69

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound US-69 between 151st Street and 135th Street.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:58 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and 135th Street on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 3:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420 and U P RR Service Road/Exit 421.

The event affects 90 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 1:55 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:10 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and 119th Street on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.31 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:52 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-71 between The Paseo and 22nd Street.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Crash report: US-169

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound US-169 between Englewood Road and 68th Street.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 8:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between Englewood Road and 68th Street.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 12:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:28 p.m.

