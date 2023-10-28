Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 630 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 8:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:36 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between MO-152/Exit 16 and MO-291/Exit 17.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and Bedford Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 0.74 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 4:08 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:18 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between I-29/US-71/Exit 8 and MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:07 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Summit Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Summit Street between 27th Street exit 1B and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 86th Street in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on West 86th Street between Overland Parkway and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:36 p.m.

Kansas City: Summit Street closed

There is a road closure on Summit Street between 27th Street exit 1B and I-35 North.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:36 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 560 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:18 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 11:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between Truman Road and I-70/I-670.

The event affects 180 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 9:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:36 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

There has been a crash on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 9:35 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:07 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 8:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:46 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive between Kaw Drive and I-70 East.

The event affects 80 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:17 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 5 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event affects 150 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:12 p.m.

Kansas City: Park Avenue closed until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 190 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 3:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Cutoff in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Cutoff between Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 9 and I-70 West.

The event affects 430 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10:12 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:24 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 8:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11 p.m.

Kansas City: George Brett Super Highway closed

There is a road closure on George Brett Super Highway between exit 8A and I-435 North.

The event affects 560 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 9:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60 and MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61.

The event affects 160 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 8:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 7:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 8 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event affects 250 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 and Donahoo Road/Exit 16.

The event affects 480 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between I-470 West and I-435 North.

The event affects 390 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:33 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive between exit 5 and I-470 East.

The event affects 170 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on I-470 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 East.

The event impacts 80 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:59 a.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:54 p.m.

Crash report: I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 0.75 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:59 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:12 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between MO-9/Exit 11 and I-29/US-71/Exit 12.

The event affects 550 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 2:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:54 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: Truman Road

There has been a crash on Truman Road between exit 2U and I-670 East.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:42 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:34 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 8:34 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:24 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue.

The event affects 690 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:07 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 700 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 8:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 8:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 90 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 530 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:45 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:24 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The event affects 430 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between MO-58 and CR-Y.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 3:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event impacts 760 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 11:46 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:54 p.m.

