Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-29/US-71/Exit 8 and MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:16 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 7th at 12:17 a.m.

Kansas City: Locust Lane closed

The road is closed between Heart of America Brg and I-35 South in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Friday at 9 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Locust Lane closed' on October 6th at 10:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:40 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on October 6th at 6:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:26 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 6:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on October 6th at 6:05 p.m.

Crash update: Wyandotte Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Wyandotte Street between exit 2T and I-35 South.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Wyandotte Street' on October 6th at 6:05 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 0.83 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35' on October 6th at 5:41 p.m.

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35' on October 6th at 5:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 3:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on October 6th at 5:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road between West 119th Street and I-35 North.

The event affects 480 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:17 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe' on October 6th at 4:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 119th Street in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on West 119th Street between West 119th Street and I-35 North.

The warning was issued at 3:17 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on West 119th Street in Olathe' on October 6th at 4:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 6th at 3:05 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on October 6th at 2:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 151st Street in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on West 151st Street between West 151st Street and I-35 South.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on West 151st Street in Olathe' on October 6th at 2:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 12:08 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on October 6th at 12:48 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: I-35 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-35 between Paseo Boulevard and I-70/US-40/US-71.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-35 temporarily closed' on October 6th at 11:47 p.m.

Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed

The road is closed between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed' on October 6th at 11:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 10:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:21 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 7:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:21 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 7:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 6:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:10 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 5:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Prospect Avenue/Exit 3 and Benton Boulevard/Exit 4.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 5:23 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between U P RR Service Road/Exit 421 and I-670/I-70.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:55 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70' on October 6th at 5:05 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:33 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 10:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 103rd Streetreet/104th Street and US-50/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 8:43 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 8:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 between exit 82 and I-435 East.

The warning was issued at 8 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Overland Park' on October 6th at 8:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: North Manchester Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure on North Manchester Avenue between I-435 North and NE Tullis Drive.

The event impacts 780 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: North Manchester Avenue temporarily closed' on October 6th at 6:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 6:29 p.m.

North Tullis Avenue closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on North Tullis Avenue between NE Tullis Drive and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 780 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 6:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'North Tullis Avenue closed in Kansas City' on October 6th at 6:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 260 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 3:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 3:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-50/Exit 71 and 103rd Streetreet/104th Street.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 12:50 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 1:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue between East Front Street and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 12:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue in Kansas City' on October 6th at 1:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Front Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Front Street between East Front Street and I-435 North.

The event impacts 810 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:38 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East Front Street in Kansas City' on October 6th at 1:11 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event affects 250 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 5:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 3:47 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-635

There has been a crash on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 8:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-635' on October 6th at 8:53 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

There has been a crash on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 8:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635' on October 6th at 8:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 7:59 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 6:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard between exit 2T and I-670 West.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City' on October 6th at 6:05 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: I-70 closed

The road is closed between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The report was issued Friday at 11:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-70 closed' on October 6th at 11:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.67 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:23 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 7th at 12:23 a.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and Blue Valley Parkway on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.95 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:23 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 7th at 12:23 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between MO-283/Exit 1 and US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 10:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 11:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event affects 450 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley' on October 6th at 6:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 3:59 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.52 miles long.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 6th at 3:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between College Boulevard and I-435.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on October 6th at 3:05 p.m.

US-69 North temporarily closed in Mission

There is a road closure on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The incident report was issued Friday at 12:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 North temporarily closed in Mission' on October 6th at 2:35 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive and 85th Street.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 9:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 9:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:57 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 7:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton' on October 6th at 4:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:42 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton' on October 6th at 1:53 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

I-70/I-35 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-70/I-35 between I-70 (Kansas City) (East)/I-35 and US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 0.65 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 11:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70/I-35 closed in Kansas City' on October 6th at 11:59 p.m.

I-70/I-35 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:41 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70/I-35 closed in Kansas City' on October 6th at 11:47 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-169

A crash has been reported on US-169 between 68th Street and MO-152.

The impacted road section is 0.87 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:14 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-169' on October 6th at 10:29 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on US-169 between 68th Street and Barry Road.

The event affects 980 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on October 6th at 10:23 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on October 6th at 8:17 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on October 6th at 7:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 6th at 2:47 p.m.

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The impacted road section is 760 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 9 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West' on October 6th at 2:17 p.m.

