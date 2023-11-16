Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound K-10

A crash has been reported on K-10 between South Cedar Creek Parkway and K-7.

The event affects 0.97 miles.

The warning was issued at 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Olathe: K-10 temporarily closed

The road is closed between South Cedar Creek Parkway and K-7 in Olathe.

The impacted road section is 0.74 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between South Woodland Street and Ridgeview Road.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:59 p.m.

