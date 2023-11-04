Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound K-10

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on K-10 between South Cedar Creek Parkway and K-7.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound K-10 in Olathe

There is a crash on K-10 between K-7 and South Woodland Street.

The event affects 0.75 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 6:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:33 p.m.

