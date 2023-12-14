🔴 Live: Israeli offensive continues in Gaza, despite US criticism
Israel bombed Gaza on Thursday as a top White House advisor was due to arrive in Jerusalem with a rift growing over US calls for its ally to exercise restraint. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza was weakening international support. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on his offensive, vowing "we are going until the end, until victory". Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has said Israel will continue its war in Gaza until it achieves victory against Hamas.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday that the war in the Gaza Strip would continue "with or without international support".
US President Joe Biden has said Israel was starting to lose global support over its "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza
Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages, according to the Israeli government. Since then, 18,608 people have been killed in Israel's ensuing assault on the Gaza Strip and at least 50,594 people injured, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. At least 7,600 people are missing, according to the Hamas media office.
