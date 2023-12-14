🔴 Live: Israeli offensive continues in Gaza, despite US criticism

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Natalia Yermakova's husband, Alexander, has been fighting in Ukraine for over a year after responding to President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation call as a volunteer. A believer in what Russia calls its "special military operation" against Ukraine, Natalia is toiling as a volunteer in a "Family Battalion" in Moscow. As Putin positions himself to win a fifth presidential term in March, casting himself as the right man to lead a military campaign that the West says is a colonial-style war of aggression, it is people like Yermakova whom Putin is relying on to hold his support base together.