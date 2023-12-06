🔴 Live: Israeli forces encircle southern Gaza's main city, humanitarian crisis deepens
Israeli forces were encircling southern Gaza's main city on Wednesday, battling Hamas militants through streets and buildings in some of the most intense combat of the two-month war. The intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children. The focus of the conflict has shifted to the besieged territory's south following fierce fighting and bombardment that reduced much of the north to rubble and forced nearly two million people to flee their homes. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Summary:
Israeli troops said Tuesday was "the most intense day of fighting" in Gaza since the ground attack in began almost six weeks ago.
Israel said its troops had entered the major southern city of Khan Younis after bombarding it overnight.
Yesterday's key developments
At least 25 people were killed Tuesday in a strike that hit a southern Gaza school sheltering Palestinians displaced by war, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
The Israeli army said on Tuesday that 82 soldiers had been killed since the start of its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday forcefully denounced the reported rape and sexual violence against Israeli girls and women by Hamas militants following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
France on Tuesday imposed asset freezes on Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar.
