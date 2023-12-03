Advertisement

🔴 Live: Israeli bombardments on Gaza continue as pressure mounts to protect civilians

FRANCE 24
Israel carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza on Sunday as international calls mounted for greater protection of civilians and the renewal of an expired truce with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Follow our live blog for the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Summary:

  • Seven Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house east of Rafah city in southern Gaza, the Hamas-led interior ministry said on Sunday.

  • The Israeli army bombed the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite international calls for restraint to protect civilians and the renewal of an expired truce with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Key Developments on Saturday, December 2: