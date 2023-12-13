🔴 Live: Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war
US President Joe Biden warned Israel it risked losing global support for its war against Hamas with "indiscriminate" bombing in Gaza, as the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly for a ceasefire. Netanyahu meanwhile said there was "disagreement" with Biden over how a post-conflict Gaza would be governed, reflecting a rare rift after weeks in which the US leader has strongly backed Israel. Follow our live blog for the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Summary:
The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian cease fire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war.
Israel faced growing diplomatic isolation in its war against Hamas as the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and US President Joe Biden told the longtime ally its "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians was hurting international support.
UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.
Biden takes a tougher stance on Israel’s ‘ indiscriminate bombing ’ of Gaza.
The Israeli army announced that they had retrieved the bodies of two hostages from Gaza in an operation that killed two Israeli soldiers.
The World Bank on Tuesday announced that it would provide $20 million in new emergency relief for the people of Gaza as part of an overall $35 million package of support.
