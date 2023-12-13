🔴 Live: Israel under pressure from allies over Gaza war

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive. Trudeau says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the carbon price is not to blame for the cost-of-living crisis, and eliminating it will neither lower prices nor make climate action cheaper. He says cancelling it, as the Conservatives are demanding, would also eliminate rebate cheques that are worth between $240 and