🔴 Live: Israel, Hamas set for more hostage-prisoner swaps on third day of Gaza truce

Hamas fighters were set Sunday to release a third group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a day after freeing captives including a young woman snatched from a desert rave. The expected swap comes as regional mediators Qatar and Egypt express hope of an extension to the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Key developments on Saturday, November 25

The Israeli military said on Saturday that the Palestinian militant group Hamas had released 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal.

Egypt said it had received positive signals from all parties over a possible extension of the Gaza truce for one or two days.

The Palestine Red Crescent said it had received 196 trucks loaded with aid through Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt on Friday.

A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, a US defence official said. The drone exploded, causing damage to the ship but not injuring any of its crew.

