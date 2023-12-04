🔴 Live: Israel bombs Gaza, launches ground invasion despite calls to protect civilians

Advertisement

Israel bombs Gaza, launches ground invasion despite calls to protect civilians

Israeli ground forces were confronting Hamas fighters across the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday in its clearest indication yet that a planned ground offensive in the enclave's refugee-crowded south had begun as Israeli bombing killed and wounded dozens of Palestinians. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

  • Israel said it had expanded its ground operation to all of Gaza on Sunday night.

  • Residents of the southern city of Khan Younis reported hearing the sound of tank fire.

  • Israel forces bombed both the north and south of the Gaza Strip on Sunday for a third day since the end of the truce with Hamas.

  • The United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) said that at least 160 Palestinian fatalities were reported in two incidents in northern Gaza on Saturday: the bombing of a six-storey building in the Jabalia refugee camp, and of an entire block in a Gaza City neighbourhood.

  • More than 15,523 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in the last two months, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

  • The IDF said it had killed Hamas commander Haitham Khuwajari in an airstrike.

  • In a new estimate, OCHA said about 1.8 million people – roughly 75 percent of Gaza's population – is internally displaced, up from an earlier figure of 1.7 million. "However, obtaining an accurate count is challenging," OCHA said in a report.

  • Disease is spreading through overcrowded shelters and makeshift housing in schools, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

