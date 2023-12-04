🔴 Live: Israel bombs Gaza, launches ground invasion despite calls to protect civilians

ABC News

In the wake of blockbuster new reporting that Israel was aware Hamas was planning a major terror attack more than a year in advance, American officials are continuing to assess that information while Israel plans to conduct its own investigation after fighting ends with Hamas, officials said Sunday. "All of these questions, we're going to have to get to the bottom of it after the war," Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. Dermer maintained that he had been unaware of the intelligence about Hamas' plans until it was published in The New York Times late last week.