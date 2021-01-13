Live impeachment updates: Democrats stress 'danger' of Trump in fiery impeachment debate

Bart Jansen, Maureen Groppe, Ledyard King, Nicholas Wu and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy called the Capitol riot “undemocratic, un-American and criminal,” but impeaching President Donald Trump would be a mistake, he said.

“I believe impeaching the president in such a short timeframe would be a mistake,” said McCarthy of California. “A vote to impeach will further divide the nation. A vote to impeach will further fan the flames of partisan division.”

McCarthy said Trump bears responsibility for the attack on the Capitol and should have immediately denounced the mob. A censure resolution would be prudent, he said. McCarthy said the president should work to quell brewing unrest and ensure a peaceful transition to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Violence is never a legitimate form of protest,” McCarthy said. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

But he called for national unity. Amid lingering shock and while still repairing broken windows, lawmakers returned to debate the Electoral College count. Disputes should be resolved at the ballot box and congressional debate, he said.

“The eyes of the nation and the world are upon us,” McCarthy said. “We must seize this opportunity to heal and grow stronger.”

– Bart Jansen

Senate trial likely won’t begin until after Biden sworn in

While the House is set to impeach President Donald Trump today, the Senate trial likely won’t start until after he leaves office.

The Senate is currently on a recess break and is set to reconvene Tuesday – one day before Joe Biden’s inauguration. Democrats have been hopeful in immediately moving forward on a trial to argue the president is guilty of inciting an insurrection. But the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office and indicated a trial would not occur until the Senate is back in session, according to Doug Andres, a spokesman for McConnell.

The timeline means Trump’s impeachment trial may coincide with Biden’s first days in office.

While McConnell, R-Ky., controls the Senate floor and its schedule, Schumer, D-N.Y., has been floating the possibly invoking a rarely-used emergency provision that would force the Senate back in session if both leaders consented. McConnell’s office told Schumer’s staff he would not consent, Andres added, thus leaving the Senate on a break until Jan. 19 and unable to receive the House’s article of impeachment until then.

“There was legislation passed in 2004 that allows the Senate minority leader and majority leader to jointly reconvene the Senate in times of emergency. This is a time of emergency,” Schumer said at a news conference in New York on Tuesday.

“I’ve asked him to call the Senate back,” Schumer said of McConnell. “We can come back ASAP and vote to convict Donald Trump and get him out of office now before any further damage is done.”

If the Senate receives the article of impeachment on Tuesday, Senate rules dictate that the chamber would begin proceedings the following day at 1 p.m., meaning the process would begin on Jan. 20 around the same time Biden is inaugurated. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has not said when the chamber will transmit its article of impeachment to the Senate, leaving it unclear when a trial might begin. On Wednesday, Pelosi told reporters, “I will not be making that announcement right now.”

– Christal Hayes

Lawmaker who switched parties after last impeachment opposes this one too

New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who left the Democratic party after the 2019 impeachment against President Donald Trump, said the nation shouldn’t endure another one.

“We’ve been here before. We’ve done this before. This has failed before. We’ve fractured our nation using the same process before,” he said. “Congress must be the glue that starts unifying everyone. If we want unity, this is not the way.”

Van Drew, who pledged his loyalty to Trump after switching parties roughly a year ago, said impeaching the president would amplify the political divisions in the country.

“Nearly half the country supports our current president. This takes their voice away,” he said. “We must be bigger and better than the most base of instincts that have been driving our political discourse. It is destroying us. Let’s link arms with one another and begin to heal. Let’s stop this impeachment.”

– Ledyard King

Rep. David Cicilline, impeachment article author: 'Do you stand for the republic or for this president?'

Rep. David Cicilline, a lead author of the impeachment article the House is considering, told his GOP colleagues they should think about what they will tell their children and grandchildren about this moment.

“Do you stand for the republic or for this president?” Cicilline asked.

The Rhode Island Democrat said rioters had stormed the Capitol with the intent to hang the vice president, kill the House speaker and topple the government.

“They took down the American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag,” he said. “I ask my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who are not planning to vote for this article, 'Is this the kind of country, you want to live in?’”

– Maureen Groppe

Rep. Cedric Richmond: ‘We told you so’

Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is leaving Congress to become a top White House adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, wielded his final floor speech to accuse President Donald Trump of summoning domestic terrorists to Washington, D.C., directing them to march on the Capitol and then watching the insurrection.

Richmond, D-La., dismissed calls by Republican colleagues who argued that Trump shouldn’t be punished in an effort to unify the country.

“That is the climax of foolishness,” Richmond said. “Stand up. Man up. Woman up. And defend this Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, including Donald J. Trump.”

Richmond recalled Republicans argued against the first impeachment of Trump by saying he had learned his lesson. The Senate acquitted Trump. But Richmond said Democrats warned that if Trump wasn’t removed, he would misbehave again.

“Simply put: We told you so,” Richmond said. “Richmond out.”

--Bart Jansen

McClintock: Don’t blame Trump for ‘lunatic fringe’

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said President Donald Trump gave a fiery speech Jan. 6 outside the White House before the crowded riot in the Capitol, but that he shouldn’t be blamed for the “lunatic fringe” of his political movement.

McClintock said he didn’t like Trump’s speech and that the president was wrong to assert that the vice president and Congress could choose which Electoral College votes to count. But McClintock said Trump’s exact words were for the crowd to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

“That’s impeachable?” McClintock asked. “That’s called freedom of speech.”

He characterized the speech as standard political talk.

“If we impeached every politician who gave a fiery speech to a crowd of partisans, this Capitol would be deserted,” McClintock said. “Every movement has a lunatic fringe.”

He said suppressing free speech isn’t the answer.

“Holding rioters accountable for their actions is the answer,” McClintock said.

– Bart Jansen

Nadler chides Senate for not convicting Trump the first time

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who helped lead the last impeachment against President Donald Trump, essentially said “We told you so” when arguing Wednesday why Trump should again be impeached.

"As we warned the Senate when we tried him for his first impeachment, President Trump has made clear in word and deed that he will persist in such conduct if he is not removed from power,” the New York Democrat said as the House began debate on the new impeachment article.

Although Trump has only days left in his presidency, Nadler said Trump poses a continuing threat to the nation, to the integrity of elections and to democratic order.

“He must not remain in power one moment longer,” Nadler said.

After the House impeached Trump on two articles of impeachment in December, 2019, a majority of the Senate voted Feb. 5, 2020, to acquit Trump – far shy of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican to join Democrats in voting to convict on one article.

– Maureen Groppe

Rep. Jim Jordan: Democrats ‘want to cancel the president’

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan slammed Democratic efforts to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting unrest that led to last week’s rampage on the U.S. Capitol, calling it an effort by the “cancel culture” to erase the president.

“They want to cancel the president,” the Ohio lawmaker and fierce Trump ally said as a two-hour debate began on the House floor.

He ticked off a list of accomplishments by Trump he said Democrats refuse to acknowledge: “The president who cut taxes, the president who reduced regulations, the president who cut taxes, the president who prior to COVID had the greatest economy and lowest unemployment in 50 years.”

Instead, he said, the opposition simply wants to impeach as a vendetta against Trump for his four years in office.

“It’s always been about getting the president, no matter what,” he said.

– Ledyard King

Pelosi says Trump 'must go'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said lawmakers know President Donald Trump incited the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while votes were being counted in the election that he lost – and that he must go.

“We know that we experienced the insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people’s Capitol and attempted to overturn the duly recorded will of the American people. And we know the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country,” Pelosi said in opening the debate on an article of impeachment. “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”

She quoted former President Abraham Lincoln, Saint Paul from the Bible and the late President John F. Kennedy in arguing that lawmakers bear a responsibility to remove Trump’s threat to the country. "He must go," she said. "He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

Pelosi said Trump lied repeatedly about the outcome of the election and sought to influence state officials “to repeal reality.”

“Then came that day of fire we all experienced,” Pelosi said.

– Bart Jansen

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California walks through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California walks through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

House kicks off 2 hours of impeachment debate

The House is beginning two hours of debate on whether to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting a mob assault last week on the U.S. Capitol that left five dead and lawmakers huddling in seclusion for their safety.

The House approved a rule setting up the contours of the impeachment debate. The vote in the Democratic-led chamber was 221-203 on a strict party-line vote.

Most Republicans objected to bringing up the impeachment article for debate. They argued it would be better to establish a commission to study why rioters were able to take over the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers met to accept the state-certified election results Jan. 6. They also wanted to include language creating a commission to investigate the 2020 election.

The article charges Trump with inciting the riot that left five dead and the building in shambles after he spoke to many of them at a rally near the White House that morning, repeating his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and encouraging them to head to the Capitol.

A vote on impeachment could begin as early as 3 p.m. EST. If it passes as expected, the article would then head to the Senate for a trial or dismissal.

– Maureen Groppe and Ledyard King

Hoyer: 'Never too late to do the right thing'

At the end of an impassioned speech for impeaching President Donald Trump, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., addressed the issue of why Democrats are moving to do so with only days left in his presidency.

“Is there little time left? Yes,” Hoyer said. “But it is never too late to do the right thing.”

Shortly after Hoyer spoke, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., repeated Republicans’ argument that the move will only further divide the nation.

“President Trump will be leaving in seven days,” Smith said. “Let’s try to heal this nation.”

– Maureen Groppe

Republicans defend their objections to election results

As the House prepared to impeach President Donald Trump, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, defended his and other Republicans’ objections to the acceptance of the state-certified election results last week by arguing that some Democrats had made a similar objection after the 2016 election.

“They can object to Alabama in 2017,” Jordan said, “but tell us we can’t object to Pennsylvania in 2021.”

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., rejected what he called Republicans’ “false equivalency.”

McGovern said he and some other Democrats objected four years ago “as a protest vote” because of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. But, he continued, Democrats did not push conspiracy theories and did recognize Trump as the incoming president.

“Give me a break,” McGovern said.

– Maureen Groppe

Democrats invoke Liz Cheney’s words against Trump to make impeachment case

The star witness for the House Democrats pushing the impeachment of President Donald Trump is turning out to be a top Republican: Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney, the third most powerful GOP member of the House, announced Tuesday she would be voting to impeach the president, saying the unprecedented attack on the Capitol Jan. 6 was a direct result of Trump’s actions.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” she said in a stark, three-paragraph statement. “Everything that followed was his doing. “

As debate began Wednesday on impeachment, leading Democrats such as Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., invoked her words to persuade GOP lawmakers to join them in impeaching the president for “incitement of insurrection.”

“This is not some irresponsible new member of the Congress of the United States. This is the daughter of the former Republican Whip and a former vice president of the United States of America,” Hoyer said of his Republican colleague from Wyoming whose father is former Vice President Dick Cheney. “She knows of what she speaks.”

– Ledyard King

One week after attack, heightened security at Capitol, including National Guard

The grounds of the U.S. Capitol, normally open to the public and a running and biking route for many Washington, D.C., natives, was surrounded by a tall metal fence Wednesday, with dozens of National Guardsmen standing at the perimeter cradling their rifles at the ready.

Police officers and large dump trucks blocked intersections for blocks surrounding the building, a stark contrast to security in the area last week when a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.

The heightened security in Washington comes as the House prepares to impeach Trump a second time Wednesday for his role in the riot that left five people dead.

Inside, the parts of the Capitol open to tourists instead were home to sleeping National Guardsmen – some of whom used camouflage blankets to block the sun coming in through the window. Lawmakers, staff and members of the press tip-toed past the snoozing guardsmen, including some who were snoring. Groups of troops made a home in the massive rotunda and near two entrances of the building, including an entrance typically used by the president-elect on inauguration day but was targeted by rioters last week.

At an entrance of the Capitol where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi normally enters, Guardsmen lay asleep beneath a bust of President Abraham Lincoln catching a bit of rest. A plaque above them commemorated soldiers who had been quartered at the Capitol at the beginning of the Civil War

Groups of soldiers walked around the grounds, and others unloaded riot gear, pistols, and rifles in the Capitol plaza.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., led Guardsmen around the building on a tour about the building’s history. Mast, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, lost both legs during the conflict.

The remnants of last week’s attack could be felt throughout the building. Plywood covers several windows on the first floor of the building where pro-Trump protesters broke in. In the basement, a large memorial was erected to thank Capitol Police for their service. Flowers, along with large and colorful posters from lawmakers, staff and children line the walls of an underground tunnel connecting the U.S. Capitol to House office buildings.

“Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid,” reads one poster from 8-year-old Syd in Virginia.

“We are forever indebted to our Capitol Police officers for making the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf. Thank you for keeping us safe,” reads another message from Rep. Nancy Mace’s office.

– Christal Hayes and Nicholas Wu

Republicans push commission instead of impeachment

House Republicans argued Wednesday that instead of impeaching President Donald Trump, Congress should create a commission to study what happened last week.

Modeled after the bipartisan commission that analyzed the 9/11 terrorism attacks, the body would recommend how to prevent attacks on the Capitol in the future.

“I can think of no more appropriate path for Congress to follow,” said Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, the top Republican on the House Rules Committee.

Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, said the attacks “scared all of us who were here” and showed adversaries how they could take out a branch of government.

Democrats have said they will fully investigate the attacks, but Trump also needs to be impeached.

“We have no idea what he is capable of doing,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

– Maureen Groppe

Top Rules Committee Republican: impeachment would further divide nation

The top Republican on the House Rules Committee urged lawmakers not to move forward with a snap impeachment, saying Wednesday it would deny President Donald Trump due process and further divide a torn nation.

“Rather than seeking to heal America, they’re trying to divide up more deeply," said Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole as the House began debate on the rules setting up debate on the impeachment resolution.

While Cole denounced the violence at the Capitol last week and described the president’s words as “reckless,” he said Congress should prepare for a new administration rather than rush to punish the departing one.

“Congress and the nation can move forward knowing the political process was completed as designed,” Cole said, referring to the recognition of Biden’s win last week when lawmakers approved the tabulation of the electoral vote in Biden’s favor. “But instead of moving forward as a unifying force, the majority in the House is choosing to divide us further.”

Cole said there are better ways to rebuke Trump, notably a resolution to censure the president that some Republican lawmakers have been circulating.

– Ledyard King

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., walks past members of the National Guard as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, when the House plans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., walks past members of the National Guard as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, when the House plans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.

Rep. McGovern: House begins impeachment debate 'at an actual crime scene'

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., opened the House debate on whether to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time by referencing his surroundings, which had been overrun by rioters last week.

“We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene,” McGovern said. “And we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the president of the United States.”

McGovern said Trump and his allies stoked the anger of a violent mob in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results.

A majority of House Republicans voted last week not to accept the state-certified results. While some Republicans will vote for the impeachment article, many others have called it a political move that will further divide the nation.

Addressing his GOP colleagues, McGovern said he is “not about to be lectured by people who just voted to overturn the results of a free and fair election.”

“America was attacked and we must respond, even when the cause of this violence resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” he said. “Every moment Trump is in the White House, our nation, our freedom, is in danger.”

– Maureen Groppe

House reconvenes to debate Trump impeachment

Hours after passing a nonbinding resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to take power away from President Donald Trump, the House reconvened Wednesday to debate whether to impeach Trump for the second time.

The impeachment article, which is expected to be backed by all Democrats and some Republicans, could be approved by late afternoon.

The House is moving with remarkable swiftness to hold Trump accountable for his part in the takeover of the Capitol last week by rioters trying to stop Congress from counting the presidential election results.

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor&#39;s Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday.
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday.

House members have one hour to debate the rules for considering the impeachment article. They’re expected to vote on the parliamentary procedures around 10: a.m. EST

If those are approved, there will be two hours of debate on the article of impeachment, which charges Trump with inciting the riot Jan. 6 at the Capitol. The vote on the article itself could come about 3 p.m. EST, according to House leaders.

If Trump is impeached, the House will send the article to the Senate for trial. But the timing of a trial isn’t certain because Democrats are wary of the trial distracting attention from confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees and legislative priorities when his term starts Jan. 20.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told MSNBC Wednesday that the article will be transmitted as soon as possible.

"We think there's an urgency here,” Hoyer said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

House Democrats previously impeached Trump in December 2019 for charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in his dealings with Ukraine. The Republican-led Senate acquitted him in February 2020.

Pence has said he will not invoke the 25th Amendment, as Democrats want, to become acting president in the final days of the Trump administration.

– Bart Jansen, Maureen Groppe and Ledyard King

Rep. Liz Cheney: Trump 'lit the flame' of Capitol riot

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-ranking House Republican, is joining Democrats in backing impeachment of President Donald Trump as the House prepares for a vote on the issue in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

If approved, Trump would become the first president in history to be impeached twice. House Democrats impeached Trump in December 2019 charging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his dealings with Ukraine.

An open question this time is how many Republicans will join Democrats in voting to impeach the president. Republicans remained united in opposing the first impeachment, but at least five GOP lawmakers may vote with Democrats to impeach Trump, with more possibly joining them.

The article of impeachment charges the president with "incitement of insurrection" for "spreading false statements" about the election and challenging the Electoral College results, which Congress was counting on Jan. 6 when the mob broke into the Capitol.

The resolution quotes Trump's speech to the crowd prior to the riot, "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." The rampage that interrupted the count left one police officer dead, a female rioter fatally shot and three others dead from medical emergencies.

Cheney said Trump played a pivotal role in instigating the Capitol Hill riot.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," she said in a statement. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President."

Republican Reps. John Katko of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also said they'll l vote to impeach.

"To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy," Katko said in a statement. "For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this President."

Kinzinger, a former Air Force veteran who served multiple tours overseas and in the Middle East, said there was "no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection."

Trump on Tuesday said the impeachment effort is stoking anger across the country. He also said his speech near the White House on Jan. 6, before rioters walked down Pennsylvania Avenue to storm the Capitol, was "totally appropriate."

President Donald Trump on Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump on Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Most House Republicans have argued that impeachment with only a week left in Trump's administration, which ends Jan. 20, will further divide the country.

But some Republicans have said Trump's efforts to question the election results and then stoke a violent mob require a response.

Democrats said impeachment could also be a way to prevent Trump from serving in federal office again. A two-thirds vote in the Senate is required for conviction, but then senators could vote to bar him from office.

If the House approves the article, the timing of the Senate trial is unclear. Democrats are reluctant to begin a trial just as President-elect Joe Biden's term begins. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she's reviewing the timing, but hasn't announced a decision.

Contributing: Christal Hayes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Impeachment live updates: Pelosi says Trump 'must go' as debate starts

