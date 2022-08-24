'Live' Host Ryan Seacrest Tried to Explain His Awkward On-Air Wardrobe Malfunction

Adrianna Freedman
·2 min read

It isn't daytime TV without the occasional blunder — and unfortunately, Ryan Seacrest recently experienced an on-camera mishap with his wardrobe.

In a taping of Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, the American Idol host was joined by guest co-host Carson Kressley, who filled in for Kelly Ripa. While the two walked on to the ABC set, Ryan sat down and noticed he made a major fashion faux pas. As it turns out, the talk show star forgot to zip up his pants before walking out to greet viewers.

"By the way, my fly is down," he told the studio audience. But after quickly realizing the wardrobe malfunction, Ryan made sure to remedy the issue.

Photo credit: ABC
Photo credit: ABC

As he began adjusting his pants on-air, he explained to the former Queer Eye personality what caused the incident. According to Ryan, he decided to switch up his suit at the last minute so he wouldn't be matching with Carson's gray and pink ensemble.

"I just threw this on at the last minute because I saw what you were wearing," he said. "I had to make a quick change."

Honestly, this reason checks out. But as folks know, this isn't the first time Ryan has suffered from this kind of wardrobe malfunction. Earlier this year, he experienced a similar scenario in the middle of hosting the season finale of American Idol.

As he recounted during a May episode of Live, he noted how producers of the ABC singing competition made him aware of his underwear causing a stir amongst viewers. He ended up switching into another pair so he could avoid the "embarrassing" situation.

"It was in the middle of a live show!" he told Kelly during the opening segment. "We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I'm literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on ... It was the first for me for a live show. Anything for [American Idol]. It's a family show."

Thankfully, Ryan always knows how to shrug these moments off!

