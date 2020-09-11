Live at Home: How BBC Radio 2 pulled off a festival during a pandemic

Two weeks ago, in a walled garden in Hertfordshire, Sir Tom Jones played a greatest hits set to an audience of crickets, butterflies and Trevor Nelson.

"I felt like I'd regressed 20 years and gone to my first concert," enthuses the broadcaster.

"He was incredible. Just celebrated his 80th birthday and his voice was still great, so I felt really, really privileged."

Under normal circumstances, Nelson wouldn't be treated to a private audience with a singing knight of the realm. But these are abnormal times - and there was a plan afoot.

This Sunday should have been the 10th instalment of BBC Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park - a "festival in a day" that sees the nation's biggest radio station throw a huge party for 50,000 fans in central London.

This year's line-up was signed and sealed at the start of 2020, but it soon became apparent that coronavirus was going to play havoc with the live music industry.

'Hugely different'

"A lot of us realised in March that things were going to be hugely different," says Radio 2's head of music Jeff Smith. "And I thought to myself, 'We need to make some plans'."

Almost immediately, he says, he "had a vision that we would try to replicate the feel of a park or an outdoor event in the context of a virtual concert".

The search began for an alternative venue - one sufficiently secluded to stop crowds gathering, but big enough to accommodate the articulated trucks the BBC would need to build a set and film the show.

Once the location was identified (an undisclosed but impressive manor house outside London), Smith went back to the artists. Some had to pull out, but the core line-up remained intact. And so, this weekend, audiences will get to see and hear Sir Tom playing in the open air alongside The Killers, Craig David, Chic, Sheryl Crow, The Pretenders, Erasure and McFly for Radio 2 Live At Home.

"Let's be honest, we've actually provided them with a decent backdrop," says Nelson, who will host the TV coverage with Jo Whiley. "I've seen enough bookshelves to last a lifetime."

Music was filmed by a skeleton crew, all adhering to social distancing guidelines

Pulling the concert together was no easy task. The crew had to be kept to a bare minimum, and every performer had to have Covid-19 tests and temperature checks on site.

"The risk assessment was about 35 pages long," says Rhys Hughes, head of content for the BBC's Live Music team.

But even after months of planning, Hughes was ambushed by the one thing he couldn't account for - the British weather.

"We caught the back of Storm Ellen as we were building the set," he says. "The crew had 50 or 60mph winds, torrential rain and lightning, and a couple of trees went down."

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders had to perform her soundcheck in the middle of a downpour - but when it came to filming the actual performances, "the weather gods smiled on us and we just about got away with it".

For many of the performers, the concert was the first chance they'd had to perform live in months - albeit without an audience.

"It was a bit surreal, if I'm honest," says Rebecca Ferguson, who recorded her half of a duet with US-based Nile Rodgers on the day.

"It felt a bit like I was partying alone in a field - but I had my mum dance about and had fun on my own.

"Just to get out there and sing again... I felt so grateful to be able to do what I love."

Rebecca Ferguson did her own hair and make-up to keep the crew to a minimum

For Nelson, watching the performances felt "strangely intimate".

"It's very naked for the artists because there was no feedback from the audience. So they had to be seasoned performers who could still turn it on."

