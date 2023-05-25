I Live in Hawaii, and This Two-Sided Beach Towel Gives Me Double the Use Between Washes

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I recently moved back to Oahu, Hawaii, a venture which challenged me to fit all my essentials in just three suitcases. While I had to purchase more items upon arrival, I tried really hard not to blow my budget on home goods and living items right away. What did I actually need to buy? Answer number one: A beach towel. While I could get away with scavenging much else secondhand, I needed fresh linens to feel at home—and to support my many beach adventures.

While browsing Target, I discovered the Sun Squad Wow Reversible Beach Towel, a buy which for under $10 would stretch my time between washes thanks to its dual-sided 100 percent cotton material. Since I'm 5' 10 myself, I needed my beach towel to be extra-long, so it’s actually conducive to laying out in the sun. I also wanted it to be super-soft and comfortable rather than chafing against my body. With the retailer’s Summer Kick-Off Sale in full swing through Monday, May 29, now’s the perfect time to snag sunny-day items like this towel for 20 percent off.

Finally, I considered the color and pattern, wanting a design I'd be proud to rock on the beach—especially since it would undoubtedly be my photo backdrop for the next few months. I regularly take photos of my sushi, the book I’m reading, and other items using my towel as a background. The Sun Squad Wow Reversible Beach Towel checked all the boxes right away. What’s more classic than vertical stripes? They summon instant cabana vibes.

Best of all, the towel is available in four colorways: cream orange and yellow, pink and blue, and pink and orange, and white and green, and blue and orange. Do note that Target's site isn't very helpful on the colorways, as some of the descriptions don't seem to accurately capture the colors depicted in the photo. Still, I was happy picking based on the photo rather than the product description.

Since I swim laps at the YMCA, go to the beach regularly, and even sail while here, I end up re-using the same beach towel multiple times between loads of laundry, so having multiple surfaces to alternate between was helpful in stretching the longevity of the towel between washes. I loved its bright, cheery colorway, that the towel itself is Made by Green Oeko-Tex certified (meaning it’s certifiably made in environmentally friendly and ethical facilities), and that I could snuggle into it when the wind or rain picked up too. It's warm without being thick, so I can stuff it into any bag, and it even has a hook for easy hanging in my closet. Some shoppers note in on-site reviews that the towel sheds, but I haven't noticed any lint or particles from it myself even after multiple laundry cycles.

Ahead of the long stretch to Labor Day, I fully plan on stocking up on more of these delightful towels—especially since they're now 20 percent off at Target. Shop the Sun Squad Wow Reversible Beach Towel and get thee to the beach.

