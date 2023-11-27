🔴 Live: Hamas releases 17 hostages, calls for ceasefire to be extended

Hamas freed 17 hostages held in Gaza, including a 4-year-old American girl, while Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, the third day of their truce. Hamas said it wanted to extend the truce if serious efforts were made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released by Israel. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Summary

The third exchange of hostages and prisoners between Hamas and Israel took place on Sunday. 17 hostages were released by Hamas and 39 Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli prisons.

A total of 63 hostages and 117 Palestinian prisoners have now been freed since Friday.

Hamas says it wants to extend the four-day truce with Israel.

Hamas’ attacks on Israel on 7 October killed 1,200 people, with about 240 taken hostage.

Since then, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 14,500 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip.

Elon Musk will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday.

Key developments on Sunday, November 26