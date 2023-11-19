🔴 Live: Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital a 'death zone', WHO says

Gaza's largest hospital has become a "death zone," the World Health Organisation said Sunday, announcing plans to evacuate the facility, as Israel's army said it was expanding operations to destroy Hamas. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Key Developments from Saturday, November 18:

Hundreds of people evacuated Gaza's Al Shifa hospital on Saturday, making their way towards the seafront in Gaza City. Some staff stayed behind to care for more than 100 wounded patients and premature babies that could not be moved, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

Al Shifa director Mohammed Abu Salmiya said Israeli forces had issued orders to evacuate patients, displaced people and staff from the medical complex. Israel's army denied ordering the evacuation . It said the army responded to a "request of the director of the Shifa Hospital" to enable Gazans to leave the hospital.

Some 17,000 litres (about 4,500 gallons) of fuel entered Gaza on Friday through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, a Palestinian border official said

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)



