🔴 LIVE: Schade hat-trick hero for Brentford, Wood equals Forest record

Crystal Palace v Newcastle





Scorers: Guéhi 53' (OG)

Newcastle forced the opener when a well-worked free-kick saw Lewis Hall feed Sandro Tonali in the box, who allowed Antony Gordon to fire a cross-come-shot towards goal, which was turned in by Palace defender Marc Guéhi.

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich





Scorers: Wood 49' (PEN)

The teams went in at half-time goalless, but the second half started with a bang when Ipswich forward Sammie Szmodics brought down Jota Silva in the box, and the referee awarded a penalty.

Up stepped the in-form Chris Wood and duly converted, as the striker equalled Brian Roy as Nottingham Forest's joint-all time top Premier League goalscorer.

Wolves v Bournemouth





Scorers: Kluivert 3' (PEN), 18' (PEN), Kerkez 8'; Strand Larsen 5'

Bournemouth were awarded an early penalty when Evanilson was brought down by Toti Gomes in the box, and after a VAR check, the spot-kick was converted by Justin Kluivert.

But the home side hit back almost immediately as a sublime cross in from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was met by a diving header from Jørgen Strand Larsen.

These two sides were determined to go all out in attack, and it wasn't long before Bournemouth were back in front as Marcus Tavernier picked out Milos Kerkez, who smashed his shot into the top corner.

It seemed like every chance would result in a goal in this crazy game, and soon Bournemouth had a second penalty when José Sa clipped Evanilson in the box.

Kluivert then stepped up to take his second of the day and went the other way, and although Sa guessed correctly, there was nothing he could do to stop it.

Brentford v Leicester





Scorers: Buonanotte 21'; Wissa 25', Schade 29', 45+8', 59'

Leicester were ahead when Jamie Vardy put in some stellar work down the left-hand side, shrugging off his marker to lay on a tap in for Facundo Buonanotte.

Yet Brentford are strong at home and they were back level after just four minutes after Yoane Wissa finished from close range as a result of a low cross from Kevin Schade.

The tables were turned when another good move from the Bees as goalscorer Wissa worked the ball wide for Bryan Mbeumo to cross, and Schade was able to crash his shot low beyond Hermansen.

And as the first half went deep into stoppage time, Schade had his second with a dinked finish over Mads Hermansen.

Schade completed an extraordinary hat-trick just before the hour mark, after Nathan Collins curled in a superb ball that allowed a confident Schade to finish low beyond Hermansen.

