🔴 Live: French warship downs drones headed from Yemen over Red Sea
A French frigate warship shot down two drones in the Red Sea that were heading towards it from the coast of Yemen, the French military said on Sunday. The news comes as Israeli forces pushed into southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled in search of shelter from bombardments and intense fighting with Hamas militants. Follow our live blog for the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Summary:
The Israeli army said in a statement early on Sunday that five of its soldiers have died in the Israel-Hamas War.
Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages, according to the Israeli government. Since then, at least 17,700 people have been killed in Israel's ensuing assault on the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. At least 48,780 people have been injured and at least 7,600 people are missing, the Hamas media office said.
Key Developments from Saturday, December 9:
Israeli warplanes on Saturday pounded northern and southern Gaza, including areas in the south that were designated as safe areas for fleeing civilians.
Prime Minister Binjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said he appreciated the US veto at the UN Security Council, blocking a demand for an immediate ceasefire and declared the war in Gaza would continue.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)
