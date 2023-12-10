🔴 Live: French warship downs drones headed from Yemen over Red Sea

Reuters

Israeli war cabinet minister Gadi Eizenkot learned of the death of his son in Gaza combat while conferring about operational plans at military headquarters outside the Palestinian enclave, his partner in government recalled at the funeral on Friday. The experience, fellow centrist minister Benny Gantz said in a televised eulogy, brought home for them both the career-long knowledge that "arrows on the map can become arrows in the hearts of beloved families". Gal Meir Eisenkot, 25, was among hundreds of thousands of military reservists mobilised for an Israeli offensive in response to an Oct 7 cross-border killing and kidnapping spree by Hamas, the Gaza Strip's ruling Palestinian Islamist group.