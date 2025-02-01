🔴 LIVE: Forest add a third as Chris Wood gets in on the act

Games today:

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Newcastle v Fulham

Everton v Leicester

Ipswich v Southampton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Brighton have a huge shout for a penalty as Welbeck goes down in the area holding his head. The referee waves away their protests though!

TEAM NEWS!

Liverpool have named their XI for this afternoon's fascinating clash at Bournemouth ...

Brighton are looking much better in the second half with the Seagulls already having two efforts on goal in a few minutes.

Some thoughts from the Sky Sports lads ...

"Brighton are in turmoil" 😮



Chris Wood adds a third goal for Nottingham Forest in the first half against Brighton 🌲 pic.twitter.com/npCKusasyV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2025

Joao Pedro has been subbed at half time, ending his run of goals and assists ...

João Pedro has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight away games in the Premier League (2 goals, 4 assists).



And he already has a brace at the City Ground. ⚽⚽#NFOBHA | @bet365 | #Ad pic.twitter.com/fT1KYDiIqs — Squawka (@Squawka) February 1, 2025

We're back underway for the second half!

And that's the break folks. It's been an astonishing opening 45 minutes for Forest, who have scored three goals and honestly could have had six. As well as Nuno's side have played though, Brighton have been appalling and will need to drastically improve in the second half.

2025-02-01T13:20:47Z

HALF TIME! Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton

It's a season to remember for Chris Wood - and we still have three months to go ...

His best goalscoring season in the Premier League 💥



Chris Wood. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gb1S74Ut2M — Premier League (@premierleague) February 1, 2025

Brighton really are wide open here ...

Using Hinshelwood on his own in midfield behind five attackers is going as well as you’d expect. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) February 1, 2025

A stat to prove just how well Elanga has been playing today (and this season, in fact) ...

Only Ian Woan (27) and Morgan Gibbs-White (22) have provided more Premier League assists for Nottingham Forest than Anthony Elanga (16).



Two fantastic deliveries today. 😍 pic.twitter.com/jKXgGrvh3a — Squawka (@Squawka) February 1, 2025

In case you missed it, here's the onside call for Wood's header ...

#NFOBHA – 32’



The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with Wood in an onside position. pic.twitter.com/npEZDR9ut1 — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) February 1, 2025

CHANCE!

Brighton almost pull one back but Welbeck's effort smashes back off the bar, hits the goalline and comes out.

We should have known a goal was coming from Wood, he loves scoring against Brighton ...

Chris Wood has scored nine goals against Brighton across his league career, more than versus any other opponent.



Can the Nottingham Forest striker add more to his tally on Saturday?https://t.co/ZNGW164ILH#ad — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) February 1, 2025

Chris Wood chugging Blue WKD out of the Premier League trophy on an open-top bus in May. Bookmark this tweet. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 1, 2025

GOAL IS GIVEN!

Wood is miles onside and Forest go 3-0 up here. Brighton look shell-shocked.

Hang on a moment, this goal could be chalked off here for offside. It looks very tight.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton

Chris Wood gets in on the act with an easy header at the back post. Forest have been exceptional so far - but what on earth are Brighton doing?

CHANCE!

Wood tries his luck this time but the striker sees his effort tipped over the bar by Verbruggen.

CHANCE!

Forest could well have added a third just before the half hour mark with Neco Williams' low effort going just wide. This could be a bloodbath if Brighton aren't careful.

◉ 12' Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brighton

◉ 25' Nottingham Forest 2-0 Brighton



Morgan Gibbs-White doubles the home side's lead. ⚽️#NFOBHA — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) February 1, 2025

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2-0 Brighton

The creator turns goalscorer as Gibss-White heads in Forest's second. Those Tricky Trees are flying!

Poor Lewis Dunk ...

CHANCE!

Forest go close to adding a second with Elanga cutting in from the left. The Sweden international though, sees his effort go just wide of the far post. He's been excellent so far.

This season's fast starters strike again ...

Nottingham Forest have now scored 8 goals in the opening 15 minutes of games in the Premier League this season. Only Spurs have scored more (11).



Lightning start again. ⚽️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ubLK1P2Tmo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 1, 2025

An incredible stat here from the good folks over at Squawka ...

Nottingham Forest have now scored the opening goal of the game in 19 of their 24 Premier League matches this season. at least four more times than any other side.



They have Lewis Dunk to thank for the opener today. 😀#NFOBHA pic.twitter.com/Cg9sqrtlpU — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) February 1, 2025

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brighton

An early lead for the hosts as Morgan Gibbs-White crosses in for Chris Wood, but Lewis Dunk gets ahead of the New Zealand striker and poked the ball into his own net!

Away from this game, a huge story from the Athletic has just broken ...

🚨 Aston Villa close to agreeing deal to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Man Utd. Still work to do but now expected 27yo #MUFC forward will join #AVFC. Likely to include buy option, significant salary coverage + bonuses. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/AItSxUIqqh — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 1, 2025

Not a huge amount of action in either box so far, but Anthony Elanga has looked lively for Forest - bursting forward a few times in the early exchanges.

And we're underway!

2025-02-01T12:28:21Z

The teams are out at the City Ground! Only a few minutes left now before kick off.

Here's Nuno and Brighton's Lewis Dunk ahead of the game ...

"We need to be more compact and feed our front players"@julesbreach speaks to Nuno Espiritu Santo and Lewis Dunk before Nottingham Forest v Brighton 🗣️



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/L7fg2Rcajv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 1, 2025

Whilst we wait for kick off, I would urge everyone here to check out this genuinely insane transfer story from earlier today.

How will Forest bounce back after their humbling at Bournemouth last weekend? Nuno's side could do with a win here otherwise both Newcastle and Manchester City could go level on points with their own victories. This should be a fascinating one.

Brighton meanwhile have Karou Mitoma in the XI, less than 24 hours after he was the subject of a €95m offer from Al Nassr ...

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face Forest in the #PL this afternoon. 👀📝 pic.twitter.com/GDv1hjHJbY — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 1, 2025

TEAM NEWS!

Morgan Gibbs-White captains Forest this afternoon on his 100th game for the club ...

Your Forest XI to face Brighton. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/cpzZ5V2Vd7 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 1, 2025

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Saturday's Premier League live blog! We've got six games for you today with the first coming from the City Ground as Nottingham Forest host Brighton.