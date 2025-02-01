Advertisement

🔴 LIVE: Forest add a third as Chris Wood gets in on the act

OneFootball
·7 min read
Games today:

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Newcastle v Fulham

Everton v Leicester

Ipswich v Southampton

Wolves v Aston Villa

2025-02-01T13:47:43Z

Brighton have a huge shout for a penalty as Welbeck goes down in the area holding his head. The referee waves away their protests though!

2025-02-01T13:45:43Z

TEAM NEWS!

Liverpool have named their XI for this afternoon's fascinating clash at Bournemouth ...

2025-02-01T13:42:39Z

Brighton are looking much better in the second half with the Seagulls already having two efforts on goal in a few minutes.

2025-02-01T13:39:58Z

Some thoughts from the Sky Sports lads ...

2025-02-01T13:37:18Z

Joao Pedro has been subbed at half time, ending his run of goals and assists ...

2025-02-01T13:36:19Z

We're back underway for the second half!

2025-02-01T13:21:36Z

And that's the break folks. It's been an astonishing opening 45 minutes for Forest, who have scored three goals and honestly could have had six. As well as Nuno's side have played though, Brighton have been appalling and will need to drastically improve in the second half.

2025-02-01T13:20:47Z

HALF TIME! Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton

2025-02-01T13:17:08Z

It's a season to remember for Chris Wood - and we still have three months to go ...

2025-02-01T13:15:34Z

Brighton really are wide open here ...

2025-02-01T13:13:16Z

A stat to prove just how well Elanga has been playing today (and this season, in fact) ...

2025-02-01T13:11:06Z

In case you missed it, here's the onside call for Wood's header ...

2025-02-01T13:10:26Z

CHANCE!

Brighton almost pull one back but Welbeck's effort smashes back off the bar, hits the goalline and comes out.

2025-02-01T13:07:55Z

We should have known a goal was coming from Wood, he loves scoring against Brighton ...

2025-02-01T13:06:59Z

2025-02-01T13:05:45Z

GOAL IS GIVEN!

Wood is miles onside and Forest go 3-0 up here. Brighton look shell-shocked.

2025-02-01T13:05:11Z

Hang on a moment, this goal could be chalked off here for offside. It looks very tight.

2025-02-01T13:03:09Z

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton

Chris Wood gets in on the act with an easy header at the back post. Forest have been exceptional so far - but what on earth are Brighton doing?

2025-02-01T13:01:09Z

CHANCE!

Wood tries his luck this time but the striker sees his effort tipped over the bar by Verbruggen.

2025-02-01T13:00:44Z

CHANCE!

Forest could well have added a third just before the half hour mark with Neco Williams' low effort going just wide. This could be a bloodbath if Brighton aren't careful.

2025-02-01T12:59:30Z

2025-02-01T12:56:44Z

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2-0 Brighton

The creator turns goalscorer as Gibss-White heads in Forest's second. Those Tricky Trees are flying!

2025-02-01T12:53:25Z

Poor Lewis Dunk ...

2025-02-01T12:50:55Z

CHANCE!

Forest go close to adding a second with Elanga cutting in from the left. The Sweden international though, sees his effort go just wide of the far post. He's been excellent so far.

2025-02-01T12:48:21Z

This season's fast starters strike again ...

2025-02-01T12:46:35Z

An incredible stat here from the good folks over at Squawka ...

2025-02-01T12:43:57Z

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brighton

An early lead for the hosts as Morgan Gibbs-White crosses in for Chris Wood, but Lewis Dunk gets ahead of the New Zealand striker and poked the ball into his own net!

2025-02-01T12:38:33Z

Away from this game, a huge story from the Athletic has just broken ...

2025-02-01T12:38:09Z

Not a huge amount of action in either box so far, but Anthony Elanga has looked lively for Forest - bursting forward a few times in the early exchanges.

2025-02-01T12:31:40Z

And we're underway!

2025-02-01T12:28:21Z

The teams are out at the City Ground! Only a few minutes left now before kick off.

2025-02-01T12:17:56Z

Here's Nuno and Brighton's Lewis Dunk ahead of the game ...

2025-02-01T12:17:15Z

Whilst we wait for kick off, I would urge everyone here to check out this genuinely insane transfer story from earlier today.

2025-02-01T12:11:29Z

How will Forest bounce back after their humbling at Bournemouth last weekend? Nuno's side could do with a win here otherwise both Newcastle and Manchester City could go level on points with their own victories. This should be a fascinating one.

2025-02-01T12:06:01Z

Brighton meanwhile have Karou Mitoma in the XI, less than 24 hours after he was the subject of a €95m offer from Al Nassr ...

2025-02-01T12:04:49Z

TEAM NEWS!

Morgan Gibbs-White captains Forest this afternoon on his 100th game for the club ...

2025-02-01T12:02:21Z

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Saturday's Premier League live blog! We've got six games for you today with the first coming from the City Ground as Nottingham Forest host Brighton.