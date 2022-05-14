'Live' Fans Will Want To Throw Fire Emojis At Kelly Ripa’s Swimsuit IG Pics

This week, Kelly Ripa has been taking life a little slower after testing positive for coronavirus.

This week, Kelly Ripa has been taking life a little slower after testing positive for coronavirus. But before receiving her diagnosis over Mother's Day weekend, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost went down memory lane with her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos. What was she reminiscing? Sunshine on the beach with drinks, of course.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Kelly took to her Instagram Story to share photos from the past that were as spicy as the margaritas so many people love to drink during the festivities. Since the holiday fell on a Thursday, the former actress found it fitting to post some "Throwback Thursday" pictures.

The first photo featured Kelly and Mark standing on the beach with their arms slung around each other's shoulders. In the snap, Kelly wears a bright low-rise string bikini while Mark has on swim trunks. The ABC star accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and a white hat. The couple seemed to enjoy the best of both worlds with a swimming pool right next to the ocean just steps away.

Photo credit: Kelly Ripa - Instagram

In the second photo, both Kelly and Mark are still at the beach, only this time with different outfits. The Live cohost popped with a black and white one-piece swimsuit while the CW actor donned a graphic t-shirt. The duo both smiled at the camera with sunglasses on.

Although Instagram Stories don’t allow for public fan comments, it’s safe to say that folks swooned over the couple and the love that they share. After all, any time they post photos together on their grids, their comments sections get flooded with hearts, fire emojis and well wishes.

Photo credit: Kelly Ripa - Instagram

Of course, Kelly and Mark have much more to celebrate than just Cinco de Mayo. On May 1, the couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, which Kelly also shared in her stories. "Good morning! What day is it today?" she asked Mark in a since-disappeared Instagram video. "It's May 1st, happy anniversary,” he replied.

Naturally, fans loved to see it. “That’s 102 hollywood years congrats you two!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” TV personality Lisa Rinna commented on Kelly’s Instagram post commemorating their anniversary. “Wow! Congratulations!!! You two are my forever goals! Happy Anniversary! ♥️♥️♥️,” one fan wrote. “I remember your debut on all my children and I loved you as a couple then and I love you as a couple now. Both of you are gorgeous! Happy Anniversary,” another added.

As folks may know, Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children in 1995. They got married a year later and it's been an epic love story ever since!

