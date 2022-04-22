'Live' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Fire Emojis After Seeing Kelly Ripa's IG

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have quite the love story — and fans love to see it!

To celebrate Man Crush Monday (as she often does), Kelly took to Instagram on April 18 with a throwback photo of herself and Mark on the set of All My Children (AMC). As fans may know, the couple met on the set of the longtime-running soap opera in 1995. By that point, Kelly had been playing her character, Haley, for five years when Mark was cast as her on-screen husband, Mateo. Shortly after, the two costars began dating before getting married in May 1996.

In the Instagram photo Kelly shared, they had been married for about two years and also continued playing a couple on TV. “Hayley ♥️’s Mateo #amc #mcm 1998,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host captioned the post.

Unsurprisingly, after seeing the sweet tribute, fans immediately swarmed Kelly’s comments section to share how much they loved seeing the throwback snap.

“Soap opera DAZZZZZE!!! 🙌❤️🔥,” one person wrote. “Where I first fell in love with both of you AND your love 🥰 #artimitatinglife,” another added. “Never ever been more obsessed with a soap couple than I was with Haley & Mateo!!!! Does that mean I feel the same about Kelly & Mark? Probably! 😂😍,” a different fan wrote.

Now, Kelly and Mark are about to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary but the Riverdale star would have never guessed it. Speaking with HuffPost Live in 2014, he confessed that although he was interested it didn't cross his mind to actually make a move.

“I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff,” he told the outlet.”But I was very focused — I didn’t really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn’t really focused on that.”

Little did he know, they’d end up being one of Hollywood’s most everlasting and most adored love stories. Since their All My Children days and tying the knot, Kelly and Mark have had three children — all of whom are now out of the nest.

Today, the lovebirds continue to work in entertainment, regularly gracing fans with throwback and current photos of their iconic-yet-real-life love. Whether it’s on a red carpet or at home, one thing’s for sure: There’s no love like an AMC love.

