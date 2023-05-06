Live: King arrives at Buckingham Palace before procession to Westminster Abbey

The King and Queen have arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession to Westminster Abbey – where they will be crowned.

A string of famous faces have arrived at the royal church ahead of the ceremony, which will start at 11am.

Rain has started to fall in London, where large crowds have gathered to witness history, while millions around the world are tuning in for the UK’s first coronation since Queen Elizabeth II’s in June 1953.

10.20am: The King and Queen's procession sets off from Buckingham Palace

11am: Charles and Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey and the coronation ceremony begins

12pm: The King is crowned

1pm: The service ends and Charles and Camilla begin a procession back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach

2.15pm: The King, Queen and other royal family members appear on the Palace balcony for a flypast

9.41am

Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines are also getting into position on the Trafalgar Square side of Admiralty Arch, just as the rain increases.

They are lining the route Charles and Camilla will take in less than an hour’s time on their way to Westminster Abbey.

(PA Graphics)

9.40am

Military personnel have begun lining the roads around Westminster Abbey.

They started to form into position just before 9.30am.

9.37am

There’s an uptick in excitement near Trafalgar Square as a military band makes its way up Whitehall to turn into the Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

There are cheers and lots of flag waving from the crowd – some of whom have been waiting for more than three hours – as the band passes by playing a medley of upbeat tunes.

People wearing rain ponchos in the grandstand opposite Buckingham Palace (Niall Carson/PA)

The noise from the band and crowd is drowning out chants from protestors.

9.36am

The mood quietened in the packed Westminster Abbey as the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, dressed in white tie and tails or black dresses, began to sing.

Their dramatic renditions were greeted afterwards with applause.

Musicians in Westminster Abbey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

9.35am

Several people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including breaching the peace and conspiracy to cause public nuisance close to the coronation, Scotland Yard said.

Story continues

In a statement on Twitter, the force said: “A significant police operation is under way in central London.

“We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace.

“The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace.

A significant police operation is under way in central London. We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace. The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 6, 2023

“Earlier today we arrested four people in the area of St Martin’s Lane.

“They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

“We seized lock-on devices.

“A further three people were arrested in the area of Wellington Arch.

“They were held on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage.

“There will be further updates later today.”

9.32am

LBC radio host James O’Brien said police in London should explain why “peaceful” protesters have been arrested.

He tweeted: “The police have arrested what appear to be peaceful republican protesters in Trafalgar Square.

The police have arrested what appear to be peaceful republican protesters in Trafalgar Square. It’s in everybody’s interests, especially the Met’s, that they explain exactly why as soon as possible. No matter what you think about monarchy, this is a deeply disturbing moment. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 6, 2023

“It’s in everybody’s interests, especially the Met’s, that they explain exactly why as soon as possible.

“No matter what you think about monarchy, this is a deeply disturbing moment.”

9.31am

Royal fans have clashed with Just Stop Oil protesters on The Mall.

Onlookers sang the national anthem as the demonstrators shouted messages about climate change and the right to protest.

Protesters in Trafalgar Square (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some people approached protesters who were wearing handcuffs and told them to “shut up”.

Other onlookers heckled the group and laughed at them.

There is a large police presence as the protesters wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts are held against railings on The Mall.

9.30am

A crowd seated in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace cheered as an announcer wished them a “very good morning”.

The announcement over loud speakers continued: “Today really is history in the making and you all have some of the best seats not only in the house but in the world.”

Different sections of the crowd applauded and waved Union flags as groups of guests were announced.

The King and Queen travel to Buckingham Palace (Niall Carson/PA)

Loud cheers erupted when NHS workers were welcomed.

Those seated also included representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the Department of Health and Social Care, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Royal British Legion and members of the royal household staff.

People donned plastic ponchos as rain fell and a small group near the bottom of the grandstand started singing Wonderwall by Oasis.

9.24am

The King has arrived at Buckingham Palace. In about an hour, he and Camilla will set off for Westminster Abbey in a procession.

Charles leaves Clarence House ahead of his coronation ceremony (James Manning/PA)

9.23am

Just Stop Oil protesters appear to have been been arrested on the Mall.

A large group from the campaign group were seen in handcuffs.

Police have cordoned the group off.

9.23am

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic said its chief executive has been arrested along with five of his team.

It tweeted: “This morning, @GrahamSmith_ and 5 members of our team were arrested. Hundreds of placards were seized. Is this democracy? #NotMyKing #Coronation”

9.22am

Umbrellas have started to pop up on Whitehall as the rain picks up.

One umbrella features the poppy emblem of the Royal British Legion while several others are sporting Union flag patterns.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

One prepared royal watcher has a rounded, transparent umbrella for an unimpaired view of the procession route.

However, even as waterproofs are unpacked from bags, spirits remain high in the crowd.

9.21am

Martin Viney has flown from Australia with his wife to watch the coronation.

They arrived on The Mall at 5am and said: “Historical things like this only happen once in a while.

“As soon as my wife and I heard the coronation was happening we booked flights.

“It’s an eye-opening event. It’s so different to any other event.”

It has started to lightly rain near Buckingham Palace and onlookers have umbrellas up with some wearing waterproof ponchos.

9.20am

The Met Office says the weather in London today “is looking rather grey with rain at times”.

For events taking place in London for the #Coronation today, the weather is looking rather grey with rain at times 🌧️ Here are the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/RR29iV4ONp — Met Office (@metoffice) May 6, 2023

9.14am

Ant and Dec are in their seats – with Ant on the left, obviously.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the pews at Westminster Abbey (Phil Noble/PA)

9.12am

Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady in waiting, has arrived at the Abbey.

Lady Hussey was at the centre of a royal race row last year after repeatedly asking a black British charity leader where she “really came from” at a Palace reception highlighting violence against women.

Lady Susan Hussey arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

9.10am

One of the youngest guests at the coronation thought his royal invitation was a hoax.

Sahil Usman, 17, from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Blackburn, said: “I was sent an invite by email but I thought it was a spam email.”

Sahil was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and, while having treatment during the pandemic, supported around 300 vulnerable people in his community by creating gift hampers.

People in the grandstand opposite Buckingham Palace (Niall Carson/PA)

He was given the British Empire Medal in the 2022 New Year Honours List for his services.

Speaking about his family’s reaction to his invitation, Sahil, who lives with his mother and brother, said: “I thought ‘it can’t be real why would I get invited?’ But my mum was the one that convinced me.

“We’ve always followed the royal family, but the best part of the coronation is that a diverse community has been invited which shows us the kind of King Charles will be.”

9.06am

Politicians are also in attendance, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, left, and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt arrive (Phil Noble/PA)

9.04am

TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly entered the Abbey just before 9am, greeting other guests with waves and smiles.

Wearing morning suits, Ant and Dec grinned and said hello as some members of the congregation in the North Transept gave them a cheer.

The pair are involved with The Prince’s Trust.

9.02am

Musician Lionel Richie has arrived for the ceremony too.

Lionel Richie arriving for the coronation (Gareth Cattermole/PA)

9am

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the King’s coronation is a “historic moment” for British people and their friends around the world.

Mr Varadkar is attending the coronation service at Westminster Abbey alongside Irish president Michael D Higgins.

The two men also attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday and spoke with Charles and members of the UK Government.

People gather near Trafalgar Square (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA)

The Taoiseach said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.

“I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign.

“I was pleased to accept the invitation to attend the coronation, alongside President Higgins, symbolising the close neighbourly relations between our two countries.

“This is a historic moment for the British people, for the realm, and for their friends around the world.”

8.57am

Hundreds of people have gathered to protest against the King’s coronation in Trafalgar Square.

Demonstrators waved placards including one with a picture of the Duchess of Sussex with the words “The People’s Princess” and “Not my King”.

Spectators and protesters gather near Trafalgar Square (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA)

Another had ticked boxes besides the words Coronation Street and coronation chicken but a cross next to coronation of the King.

They are clashing with royal fans who are booing their chants of “not my King”.

8.52am

Sadiq Khan has entered Westminster Abbey.

The Mayor of London was dropped at the church entrance in a grey Jaguar just before 8.45am.

Sadiq Khan, left, arriving at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

8.51am

Haidee Maderazo and her family arrived at 5am after taking the bus to The Mall but are scared they will not be able to see anything because the crowds are already so deep.

The 47-year-old said: “We are looking forward to the procession. We just want to hear what is going on.

Media at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I am not sure if we are going to be able to see anything, but we are so delighted to be here and to be part of the history.”

Crowds on the right side of The Mall are now 20 people deep in sections.

8.49am

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose coronation anthem Make a Joyful Noise will be sung today, are at the Abbey.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, centre, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and wife Lady Madeleine Lloyd Webber at the Abbey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

8.46am

This is the moment more than 5,000 armed forces personnel arrived at Waterloo after travelling by train to London this morning.

8.43am

Members of the public sitting in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace erupted into cheers after an announcement saying “coronation day is here”.

The stand has around 3,800 seats to host veterans, NHS staff, social care workers and representatives of charitable organisations with links to the royal family.

Guests arriving at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, standing crowds on either side of the Mall burst into chants of “hip hip hooray”.

8.42am

Around 8.30am there were chants of “not my King” from a group of anti-monarchists standing at the edge of Trafalgar Square.

They were met by boos and opposing chants of “God save the King”.

Supporters of campaign group Republic are standing in the middle of the crowd waiting for Charles and Camilla’s procession.

A protestor holds up a placard in Trafalgar Square (Charles McQuillan/PA)

Many of the campaigners are dressed in yellow waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy”.

They are shoulder to shoulder with royal supporters bedecked in Union flags, with one waving a banner carrying a photo of Diana, Princess of Wales.

8.41am

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she is attending the coronation to “represent the whole community” in Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill tweeted: “Today I will attend the Coronation of King Charles III as First Minister Designate.

Today I will attend the Coronation of King Charles III as First Minister Designate. My determination is to keep moving forward, and to represent the whole community. The political landscape across our island is changing. My focus is on building a shared future for all. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) May 6, 2023

“My determination is to keep moving forward, and to represent the whole community.

“The political landscape across our island is changing.

“My focus is on building a shared future for all.”