Live: Excitement mounts as countdown to Eurovision Grand Final begins

Thousands of Eurovision fans have descended on Liverpool as the city gears up to host the grand final of the 2023 song contest on Saturday.

The UK, which came second last year, is hosting this year’s contest on behalf of 2022’s winner Ukraine, who could not stage the show due to the Russian invasion.

Singers and groups from 26 countries will take to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena to compete for the Eurovision Trophy, with the live show starting at 8pm.

As well as packing out the arena, fans are filling the Eurovision Village in Liverpool to cheer on their favourites.

The countries taking part tonight are UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Norway, Israel, Portugal, Serbia, Ukraine, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia.

7.28pm

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch and enjoy tonight's #Eurovision Grand Final, coming to you live from Liverpool 🤩https://t.co/Fjq21hUElJ — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

7.10pm

The UK’s Eurovision entry Mae Muller has received messages of support from the world of politics, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “we’re all cheering you on”.

“Good luck to (Mae Muller) a Kentish Town local, at @Eurovision tonight!” Sir Keir tweeted.

“We’re all cheering you on.”

Good luck to @MaeMuller_, a Kentish Town local, at @Eurovision tonight!⁰We’re all cheering you on. https://t.co/XSLr7HJVjc — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 13, 2023

Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Tonight we’re rooting for our fellow Londoner Mae Muller in the #Eurovision final.”

7pm

6.59pm

Director of Culture Liverpool Claire McColgan, who has led the cultural, community and educational programmes running alongside the contest, has said that relationships forged with Ukraine would not end after Saturday’s final.

She said: “We have literally put Eurovision everywhere so no-one can not be affected by it and I think what people have seen, whether they like the Eurovision contest or not, is the kind of spirit of equality, the spirit of diversity, the spirit of compassion with our friends – our friends now – in Ukraine that is immeasurable.

“That is so powerful, and hopefully when this finishes one of the really great legacies will be those relationships in Ukraine, they’ll have a bit of Liverpool in their hearts.”

Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, Bill Addy, chief executive at the Liverpool Bid Company and Faye Dyer, managing director of the ACC Group, outside the M&S Bank Arena (Peter Byrne/PA)

6.42pm

It doesn't matter what language you speak, tonight we are all United by Music.#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/GfZJ0HHB6H — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

6.16pm

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has wished Muller luck in a tweet. Other celebrities sending their support include Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue and Olly Murs.

Best of luck to @maemuller_ at #Eurovision tonight! It’s been incredible watching your journey up to now. You’re going to smash it 💪🏼Ex-UK fans, vote for Mae! https://t.co/L8MSpdje5u pic.twitter.com/x1zHZYvbj1 — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 13, 2023

6.10pm

🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Songhttps://t.co/YZnuFOC9eH — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

5.59pm

Gemma Collins wished Mae Muller good luck on Instagram (Rick Findler/PA)

Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins were among the celebrities to wish UK entrant Mae Muller good luck in the grand final.

In a video posted to the BBC Eurovision Instagram account, Collins told Muller to “channel your best Eurovision vibes”.

She said: “Do it for our country, darling, and I am so proud of you. I’m supporting you. Good luck.”

5.43pm

Katrina And The Waves who won the Eurovision song contest in 1997 (BBC/PA)

Katrina And The Waves frontwoman Katrina Leskanich, who became the last UK winner of the competition after performing Love Shine A Light with the band in 1997, said the gods are shining on Eurovision.

She spoke after coming off stage at the Eurovision Village in Liverpool on Saturday.

She said: “I think everybody’s trying extra hard to make it about Ukraine and make it really super special and coming from a different place.

“This is like the most beautiful day that they’ve ever had in Liverpool and I hate the word blessed but, you know what I’m saying?

“It’s like the gods are shining on this Eurovision.”

5.37pm

Mae Muller during the dress rehearsal for the final in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The grand final will see UK entry Mae Muller perform last out of the 26 contenders.

After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from north London will finally perform her track, I Wrote A Song, for the international voting public.

She is hoping to continue the success of last year’s UK entry Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra.

Last year’s runner-up Sam Ryder performs during the dress rehearsal (Aaron Chown/PA)

5.25pm

Catherine Tate will be revealing the points from the UK’s professional jury (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

After all the entrants have performed and viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury.

This year the UK’s representative is comedian and actress Catherine Tate.

5.18pm

Fans arrive to watch the grand final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nods to Ukrainian flag were evident in fans’ outfits (Aaron Chown/PA)

5.07pm

Rylan Clark is part of a presenting panel which includes Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon.

5pm

The gates of the Eurovision Village at Pier Head in Liverpool opened mid-afternoon (Alex Green/PA)

There were cheers from fans waiting to enter Liverpool’s fan village, some dressed as Ukrainian acts Verka Serduchka and Kalush Orchestra or wearing Union flag outfits, as stewards removed the barriers.

Some ran straight to the front of the stage to claim a prime spot for the performances from acts including Claire Richards from Steps and Katrina Leskanich of Katrina And The Waves, ahead of the screening of the grand final from 8pm on the big screens.

Fans put a Ukrainan flag on the Beatles statue at Pier Head in Liverpool ahead of the final (Aaron Chown/PA)

People arrive in Liverpool on the day of the Eurovision grand final (Aaron Chown/PA)

Here are the entrants and the running order for tonight’s final:

– Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

– Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coracao

– Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun

– Poland: Blanka – Solo

– Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

– France: La Zarra – Evidemment

– Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

– Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea

– Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo

– Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

– Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

– Estonia: Alika – Bridges

– Finland: Kaarija – Cha Cha Cha

– Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

– Australia: Voyager – Promise

– Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You

– Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

– Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele Si Luna

– Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart Of Steel

– Norway: Alessandra – Queen Of Kings

– Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

– Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay

– Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn

– Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem

– Croatia: Let 3 – Mama SC!

– United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song